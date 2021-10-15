Exclusive Chair Interview Released Ahead of SMi’s Medical Wearables for Biosensors Virtual Conference in 2 Weeks
SMi Group reports: SMi’s Medical Wearables for Biosensors virtual conference chair interview with Natalie Wisniewski, Medical Device Consultancy released.
London, United Kingdom, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The inaugural virtual Medical Wearables for Biosensors Conference convenes on 25th and 26th October 2021. The virtual conference will bring together leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies to discuss the growing opportunities for connected on-body devices from R&D through to therapeutic applications.
Attendees will get the chance to uncover how medical wearables and digital health technologies are transforming the potential of clinical trials and remote diagnostics.
Ahead of the conference, SMi Group caught up with industry expert and the conference co-chair Natalie Wisniewski, Principal, Medical Device Consultancy. Below is a snapshot of the exclusive interview:
How would you like to see the medical wearables and biosensors market developing in the future and where do you think the biggest growth area will be in 2022?
“It is time to merge consumer product thinking with connected medical devices. We definitely need more consumer-friendly connected devices. COVID has cemented the movement of telehealth and hospital-at-home, so more and more monitoring capabilities of medical grade quality are going to be required for home use.”
What do you see as the greatest challenge for you to overcome personally in the industry at the moment?
“My passion is implantable sensors. Biomonitoring from INSIDE the body poses a whole different set of challenges compared to wearable devices. So, for me personally, the greatest challenge to overcome is the lengthy, costly development cycle time required to create and commercialize implantable sensors.”
Natalie will be co-chairing the conference and moderating a panel discussion on day two on “Evolving Digital Medicine Opportunities For Connected Devices.”
The conference is proudly in partnership with Medical Design Briefs.
Medical Wearables for Biosensors
25 – 26 October 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
EDT – Eastern Daylight Time
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Medical Wearables for Biosensors
25 – 26 October 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
EDT – Eastern Daylight Time
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Categories