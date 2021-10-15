NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R) Enters the Next Phase of Renovations at Its New Tubing Manufacturing Plant; Several New Clean Rooms are Prepared for Testing

NewAge’s 90,000 sq. ft. facility in Warrington, Pa., now has several clean rooms being readied for testing. The tubing manufacturer has been renovating the nearby additional facility to house several clean rooms for the production of high purity silicone and thermoplastic elastomer tubing for its AdvantaPure division. The tubing is used in COVID-19 and other vaccine manufacturing processes. NewAge anticipates tripling its production capacities for these in-demand products.