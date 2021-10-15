NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R) Enters the Next Phase of Renovations at Its New Tubing Manufacturing Plant; Several New Clean Rooms are Prepared for Testing
NewAge’s 90,000 sq. ft. facility in Warrington, Pa., now has several clean rooms being readied for testing. The tubing manufacturer has been renovating the nearby additional facility to house several clean rooms for the production of high purity silicone and thermoplastic elastomer tubing for its AdvantaPure division. The tubing is used in COVID-19 and other vaccine manufacturing processes. NewAge anticipates tripling its production capacities for these in-demand products.
Southampton, PA, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The preparation of floors, ceilings, exterior walls, electric service, and plumbing lines is nearly finished at NewAge Industries AdvantaPure’s new Warrington manufacturing facility. With the operational infrastructure approaching completion, additional clean room construction can move forward swiftly to help reach the goal of making and shipping tubing.
“We purchased the building over a year ago,” said Ken Baker, CEO. “There was a lot of planning, engineering, and permitting that had to take place. It took time to order and receive the extrusion equipment, all of which is U.S. made, and we’re glad to be moving past the prep work. The construction team has built out some of the clean rooms and is working hard to complete others.”
Craig Calloway, NewAge’s Director of Engineering, noted that the company was able to move some of its initial completion dates forward.
“Our designer and contractor, Genesis AEC, and their employees understand the impact of this project. They know we’re involved with supplying COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers with the tubing and Single-Use assemblies required to produce the millions of doses ordered. With that said, we are significantly ahead of schedule and under budget with superior clean room facilities,” said Calloway.
The 90,000 sq. ft. building, sitting on seven acres, will house several individual clean rooms for extruding AdvantaSil(R) high purity silicone tubing and braid-reinforced hose and AdvantaFlex(R) biopharmaceutical grade thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) tubing. Most finished tubing will be transported to NewAge’s Southampton operations, just a fifteen-minute drive away, for post-production work involving Single-Use tubing assemblies.
Tubing extruders and other support equipment, purchased months ago and in storage at NewAge’s headquarters and at the new facility, will be set up in stages as areas of the renovated building are readied. Equipment testing and validation of the environments is expected to take place during the coming weeks; the facility will be ISO 9001:2015 certified. Following completion of the project, the company anticipates tripling its production capabilities for silicone and TPE tubing.
Baker noted that, “Like a lot of other companies, we’re hiring and need more people to join our team and help make these important products. We’re promoting our many benefits, including profit sharing, employee ownership, retirement plans, and health insurance, but it’s a challenge.”
Although the world will eventually move past the pandemic stage of COVID-19, the demand for tubing, reinforced hose, and molded assemblies will continue.
“The future need for seasonal flu shots, the ongoing need for COVID-19 vaccines and now booster shots, and the tubing used in equipment like ventilators means that our customers’ requirements will continue,” said Baker. “The steps we’re taking will help improve future supply.”
Keep up to date with the Warrington expansion project at http://www.newageindustries.com/expansion.asp, and learn more about AdvantaPure products at http://www.advantapure.com/. Explore employment opportunities at http://www.newageindustries.com/employ.asp. You may also contact NewAge Industries AdvantaPure by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.
About NewAge Industries
In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill, Certified B Corporation(TM) committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.
The AdvantaPure(R) division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, AdvantaFlex TPE tubing, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage, and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored, and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division.
AdvantaFlex(R), AdvantaSil(R), BioClosure(R), NewAge(R), NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R), and Verigenics(R) are registered trademarks of NewAge(R) Industries, Inc.
“We purchased the building over a year ago,” said Ken Baker, CEO. “There was a lot of planning, engineering, and permitting that had to take place. It took time to order and receive the extrusion equipment, all of which is U.S. made, and we’re glad to be moving past the prep work. The construction team has built out some of the clean rooms and is working hard to complete others.”
Craig Calloway, NewAge’s Director of Engineering, noted that the company was able to move some of its initial completion dates forward.
“Our designer and contractor, Genesis AEC, and their employees understand the impact of this project. They know we’re involved with supplying COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers with the tubing and Single-Use assemblies required to produce the millions of doses ordered. With that said, we are significantly ahead of schedule and under budget with superior clean room facilities,” said Calloway.
The 90,000 sq. ft. building, sitting on seven acres, will house several individual clean rooms for extruding AdvantaSil(R) high purity silicone tubing and braid-reinforced hose and AdvantaFlex(R) biopharmaceutical grade thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) tubing. Most finished tubing will be transported to NewAge’s Southampton operations, just a fifteen-minute drive away, for post-production work involving Single-Use tubing assemblies.
Tubing extruders and other support equipment, purchased months ago and in storage at NewAge’s headquarters and at the new facility, will be set up in stages as areas of the renovated building are readied. Equipment testing and validation of the environments is expected to take place during the coming weeks; the facility will be ISO 9001:2015 certified. Following completion of the project, the company anticipates tripling its production capabilities for silicone and TPE tubing.
Baker noted that, “Like a lot of other companies, we’re hiring and need more people to join our team and help make these important products. We’re promoting our many benefits, including profit sharing, employee ownership, retirement plans, and health insurance, but it’s a challenge.”
Although the world will eventually move past the pandemic stage of COVID-19, the demand for tubing, reinforced hose, and molded assemblies will continue.
“The future need for seasonal flu shots, the ongoing need for COVID-19 vaccines and now booster shots, and the tubing used in equipment like ventilators means that our customers’ requirements will continue,” said Baker. “The steps we’re taking will help improve future supply.”
Keep up to date with the Warrington expansion project at http://www.newageindustries.com/expansion.asp, and learn more about AdvantaPure products at http://www.advantapure.com/. Explore employment opportunities at http://www.newageindustries.com/employ.asp. You may also contact NewAge Industries AdvantaPure by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.
About NewAge Industries
In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill, Certified B Corporation(TM) committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.
The AdvantaPure(R) division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, AdvantaFlex TPE tubing, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage, and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored, and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division.
AdvantaFlex(R), AdvantaSil(R), BioClosure(R), NewAge(R), NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R), and Verigenics(R) are registered trademarks of NewAge(R) Industries, Inc.
Contact
NewAge IndustriesContact
Ann Phy
215-526-2300
http://www.newageindustries.com
Ann Phy
215-526-2300
http://www.newageindustries.com
Categories