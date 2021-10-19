LoyaltyMatch to Offer World’s First 5G Device for Festivals, Venues, Outdoor Events
New 5G IoT In/Festival solution includes beacons and mobile application.
Kitchener, Canada, October 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- LoyaltyMatch Inc., the cloud-based loyalty rewards management and analytics company, has today announced the development a new 5G IoT (Internet of Things) beacon solution with higher throughput, lower latency and better performance that gives customers flawless 5G connectivity to cover all areas of an outdoor festival or venue.
The LoyaltyMatch 5G IoT solution, scheduled to be available later this year, offers a unique combination of intelligence in the outdoor network and cloud-based intelligence across 5G access points to ensure optimal performance for every customer.
According to Gartner, 5G outperforms Wi-Fi for select use cases and delivers higher throughput, lower latency, longer battery performance and simply connects more users and more devices, offering a high standard for anyone working in an outdoor setting.
LoyaltyMatch’s new 5G In/Festival solution includes beacons, all enabled with a solution-optimizing app that can be used to install, extend or manage the beacons. The beacons reside on the 5G Narrow Band IoT (NBIoT) spectrum, allowing for optimized data transfer for small intermittent blocks of data.
Brad Ball, President of LoyaltyMatch, said, “More than ever, we are all relying on broadband connections. But as everybody is experiencing firsthand, a common bottleneck is Wi-Fi connectivity at festivals, events and venues. With our new 5G IoT solution we are not only bringing superfast speeds to the outdoor events, we also bring a unique combination of local, real-time interactions allowing for real-time attendee analytics enabling the festival to deliver the best possible live entertainment experience.”
The LoyaltyMatch 5G IoT enabled portfolio will include:
LoyaltyMatch 5G beacon.
LoyaltyMatch 5G beacon app.
About LoyaltyMatch Inc.
LoyaltyMatch Inc. is a privately held loyalty and engagement-computing company that provides a cloud-based loyalty management and analytics platform with enhanced data collection and analysis capabilities. It is the leading loyalty program platform for entertainment venues and special and online events, offering the fastest path to the development and delivery of loyalty and engagement initiatives. LoyaltyMatch Inc. is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. For more information visit www.loyaltymatch.com.
Contact
LoyaltyMatch Inc.Contact
Bill Warelis
+1-866-356-7187 ext. 702
www.loyaltymatch.com
