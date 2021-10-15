Brokerage Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Welcomes Multiple Realtors® Onboard
Tabitha Brown and The Glassell Team join Engel & Völkers, a global real estate brokerage specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachting, and aviation, Madeira Beach shop.
Madeira Beach, FL, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach announced that Tabitha and Nate and Kate Glassell, of The Glassell Team, have recently joined this boutique-style real estate brokerage located on Gulf Blvd in Madeira Beach, FL.
Brown has resided in the Tampa Bay area since 2005. Prior to real estate, she and her husband owned a successful retail jewelry business for over 27 years which they established in Coppell, TX then relocated to the Tampa Bay Area.
The Glassell Team consists of husband and wife duo, Nate and Kate Glassell. Nate has in-depth experience as an investor and a thorough knowledge of both the financial and emotional aspects of home ownership. They recently transitioned over to the Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach shop from Engel & Völkers Houston in Houston, TX. All Engel & Völkers real estate advisors have the resources to assist with local, national, and international real estate transactions.
Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, Broker and License Partner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach comments, “Our goals at Engel & Völkers have always been to provide a bespoke experience for our clients and to link together the aspirations of discerning individuals around the world. I feel that each of these advisors have the desire and proven ability to do just that! They are all truly unique individuals.”
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, three years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts and aircrafts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
Contact
Cherie Pattishall
727-394-7365
madeirabeach.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
