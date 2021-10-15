“The Soul of Enterprise” Talk Show & Sage Thought Leadership Podcast Host Ed Kless Shares His Industry Predictions on NoBull Marketing’s “Evolving with The Times” Podcast
Learn About the Man Who Has Published Well Over 1150 Thought Leadership Podcast and Radio Talk Show Episode and Leads The Small Business Industry on Rethinking How We do Business
Philadelphia, PA, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NoBull Marketing today announced a newly released hour-long interview with Ed Kless – Ed is a Radio Talk Show host who co-launched the show “Soul of Enterprise” over over 7 years ago and has since published 353 episodes covering a wide variety of business and entrepreneurship related topics running from promoting the benefits of value based pricing to waging war against the billable hour. Not satisfied with just one majorly successful podcast, he went on to host the “Sage Thought Leadership Podcast,” a show with over 800 unique episodes devoted to sharing the stories of entrepreneurs creating the future since 2015, through his professional role as the Senior Director of Partner Development and Strategy at Sage.
“As a knowledge worker, I can't really separate my work from my personal life. It's not about work-life balance, it's about work-life integration. My personal life frequently helps improve my professional life and vice versa.” -Ed Kless.
"In 2031, I'd like to see a future where most legal disputes can be solved without the courts and through third party neutral arbitrators who even handedly help parties self-resolve their cases. I hope to see more self-management in general." -Ed Kless.
The interview dives deep into Ed’s career and insights such as:
How Ed Joined “The Soul of Enterprise” Radio Talk Show As a Co-Host
Why Knowledge Works Are Always Working (Except When They Sleep!)
How COVID-19 Has Changed The Remote Work Landscape
Ed’s Favorite People To Have Interviewed (Out of Hundreds!)
Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/Ed-Kless
About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-7 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Maribeth Blessing (Lawyers With Heart) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Ed Kless: Ed is a Radio Talk Show host who co-launched the show “Soul of Enterprise” over over 7 years ago and has since published 353 episodes covering a wide variety of business and entrepreneurship related topics running from promoting the benefits of value based pricing to waging war against the billable hour. Not satisfied with just one majorly successful podcast, he went on to host the “Sage Thought Leadership Podcast”, a show with over 800 unique episodes devoted to sharing the stories of entrepreneurs creating the future since 2015, through his professional role as the Senior Director of Partner Development and Strategy at Sage. In addition to his prolific talk shows, he has published over 20 independent articles and has hosted annual training programs to help businesses continually improve their organizations.
Contact
Ronnie Deaver
609-535-2266
familylawagency.com
