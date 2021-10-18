Suntech Enters the Field of Weaving Machines

In recent years, its subsidiary Suntech has invested capital and technology in the field of looms. Suntech made this decision because of two original reasons: 1. The loom is a closely connected product of its main series of products, just like its main cloth inspection and packaging line. Then the inspection and packaging system. 2. The market for looms in China has reached saturation, but most looms developed by Chinese manufacturers lack foreign innovative technology and high precision.