Suntech Enters the Field of Weaving Machines
Hangzhou, China, October 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Zhejiang Strength Machinery Co., Ltd. is a leader in the field of textile and storage machinery in China. Headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, it owns "Suntech," "Strength" and other internationally renowned brands, focusing on the intelligent design of textile machinery and storage machinery. Manufacturing, providing solutions for textile machinery and intelligent storage machinery production lines for domestic and overseas enterprises.
In recent years, its subsidiary Suntech has invested capital and technology in the field of looms. Suntech made this decision because of two original reasons: 1. The loom is a closely connected product of its main series of products, just like its main cloth inspection and packaging line. Then the inspection and packaging system. 2. The market for looms in China has reached saturation, but most looms developed by Chinese manufacturers lack foreign innovative technology and high precision. In line with its mission, Suntech strives to create high-capacity and high-value-added looms belonging to China.
Suntech is not only limited to its success and growth in the domestic market. It has more than 4,500 customers and 15,000 machine installation cases around the world, and in Italy, Germany, Russia, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Guatemala, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Iran, Egypt, South Africa, Syria, Mauritius，and other countries have agency networks.
Suntech pays attention to consumer acceptance and satisfaction, takes into account product performance and price advantages, realizes equipment automation with technological innovation and intelligent design, guarantees product performance and ease of use, and provides excellent service and quality assurance, with customized equipment designed to meet the special needs of customers.
Suntech's development history:
In 1970, Suntech was formally established as China’s first state-owned "automatic packaging machine" manufacturer. With the mission of revitalizing China’s textile industry and relying on technological innovation, Suntech specializes in R&D and production of "textile industry finishing equipment," specializing in the field of textile machinery. Become the leading "mechanical expert" in China at that time, with "automatic packaging machine" as the core product, and derived and developed star products such as cloth inspection machine, cloth inspection packaging line, etc., which has been unfailing for 50 years and formed today's textile machinery production line.
In 2000, 30 years of in-depth cultivation of textile machinery, to meet domestic textile storage needs, industrial integration and upgrading, and expansion of the "warehouse handling equipment" production line.
In 2004, facing the spring breeze of reform and opening up, to better integrate into the market economy and go international, it transformed into a technology-based manufacturing company through "national reform to private ownership."
In 2016, a new factory was established to produce "warehouse handling equipment," independent research and development of intelligent storage equipment "axle library," and the formation of patented technology.
At the beginning of 2020, when the epidemic broke out, Suntech realized that traditional industries rely on manual labor, and Chinese manufacturing must become "China's intelligent manufacturing." Sijusi began to develop "automated" intelligent products, including laser-guided AGVs and intelligent three-dimensional warehouses, which have now been successfully launched.
At the beginning of 2021, Suntech entered the field of looms and soon developed ST series rapier looms. Introduced the super-start rapier loom with the fastest speed on the market, and optimized and iterated based on the original principle, which solved many problems of traditional looms.
Suntech status and prospects:
- Suntech's business scope spans more than 80 countries, with 4,500 regular customers and 15,000 installation cases worldwide
- Market share: It takes about 3 years to achieve the textile machinery segmentation field, and the company's product market share is the first in the world
- Brand awareness: Through service optimization, technological innovation, and quality upgrade, it will take about 3-5 years to become one of the three brands that customers are familiar with within this segment.
- Professional platform: It will take about 5-10 years to build a professional textile machinery platform for industry alliances and brands.
- Product upgrade: In the future, especially in the field of looms, Suntech will launch more loom series: water-jet looms, air-jet looms, jacquard looms, etc. Solve the problems of the traditional loom series and create a unique loom series belonging to Suntech.
Contact
