Introducing the Skill Market, a Support Platform for Small Business Owners and Solo Entrepreneurs, Where Engagement and Involvement Are Currencies!
A unique community where small business owners, solo entrepreneurs, and individuals with a business idea, are empowered and supported to start and establish, or build and grow, their dream of business ownership, through a plethora of tools, resources, support, knowledge sharing, peer expertise, business experience and a structured referral system.
Mont Belvieu, TX, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Emm David, a self described "business tools and resources creator," is excited to launch The Skill Market, a support platform for small business owners, solo entrepreneurs and individuals, designed to positively impact bottom lines, without placing a stranglehold on operating budgets.
Emm has spent a long time in the corporate world, designing and creating customer facing and training programs, developing service experiences at the managerial and director level. She has worked with small businesses to take them from an idea or a hustle, to viable well structured businesses. She knows and understands what is needed and what is not readily available for small business and solo entrepreneurs.
“I created and single-handedly built The Skill Market from an idea I had 8 years ago, when I purchased the domain name,” Emm said. “Many small and very small business owners, do not have the resources, or simply cannot get the capital, to really make an impact when trying to build or establish their business. Bigger businesses invariably muscle them out of the market, with the sheer power of their advertising dollars. The Skill Market was designed to give small businesses a fighting chance in the marketplace.”
The Skill Market platform houses everything a small business needs to strategize, connect, and grow their business. The platform boasts of:
A Skill Directory
The Social Business & Consumer Network- Meet!
Customer Interacting Services
Back Office Services
Front Office Services
Business Development Consultations
Web site Building
Widgets
Job/Recruiting Board
LMS for on-boarding and employee training programs
Consumer Market
B2B Referral Network
Video platform
Advertising & Marketing Tools & Resources, and many more resources currently in production.
Many of the tools, services and resources are free, or at minimal cost, while many can be paid for with The Skill Market’s unique bartering program or an engagement equity plan. The mission is to support small business owners and individuals, not to profit off them.
The Skill Market
Phone/text: 904-372-3772
Email: connect@theskillmarket.com
