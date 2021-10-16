KIB Partners with Local Non-Profit Mission Tomorrow & Lowe’s for Beautification Project 100 Trees Planted at Cimarron Park
Irving, TX, October 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Oct. 12, Cimarron Park was filled with activity as 41 volunteers teamed with the City of Irving Urban Forestry team to plant 100 trees along the walking trails. The project is a partnership between Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB), Mission Tomorrow, Lowe’s, Volunteer Now and the City of Irving Parks Department.
Lowe’s employees and Mission Tomorrow members received instruction from the Urban Forestry Team in proper planting techniques and care of trees. They divided into teams and gave 123 hours of service in planting a variety of trees throughout the park.
Mission Tomorrow, a nonprofit founded by brothers Dhruv and Vansh Nanda, is dedicated to making a positive and measurable impact in the communities they serve. Through their “Trees for Life” initiative, Mission Tomorrow received a Lowe’s “100 Hometowns” grant for the purchase of 100 trees plus the required irrigation.
Lowe’s is celebrating the company’s 100th anniversary in 2021 with its “100 Hometowns” initiative, with 100 community improvement grants awarded to different organizations across the country.
“Keep Irving Beautiful is proud to be a part of this project that involved so many different groups joining together in a common goal,” said KIB board member Rachel Moon. “As a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization, KIB depends on partnerships like these to help in our goal to build a stronger and more beautiful community. We had a great day here at Cimarron Park, and we invite everyone to visit this location and see what a beautiful addition these trees are.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
Lowe’s employees and Mission Tomorrow members received instruction from the Urban Forestry Team in proper planting techniques and care of trees. They divided into teams and gave 123 hours of service in planting a variety of trees throughout the park.
Mission Tomorrow, a nonprofit founded by brothers Dhruv and Vansh Nanda, is dedicated to making a positive and measurable impact in the communities they serve. Through their “Trees for Life” initiative, Mission Tomorrow received a Lowe’s “100 Hometowns” grant for the purchase of 100 trees plus the required irrigation.
Lowe’s is celebrating the company’s 100th anniversary in 2021 with its “100 Hometowns” initiative, with 100 community improvement grants awarded to different organizations across the country.
“Keep Irving Beautiful is proud to be a part of this project that involved so many different groups joining together in a common goal,” said KIB board member Rachel Moon. “As a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization, KIB depends on partnerships like these to help in our goal to build a stronger and more beautiful community. We had a great day here at Cimarron Park, and we invite everyone to visit this location and see what a beautiful addition these trees are.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
Contact
Keep Irving BeautifulContact
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Categories