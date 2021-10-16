Oregon HamWAN to Expand Digital Communications Network
Project will enhance amateur radio digital and emergency communications capabilities between Portland and Salem, Oregon.
San Diego, CA, October 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Oregon HamWAN, a nonprofit association of amateur radio operators, plans to expand its digital communications network by deploying 12 network backbone distribution sites between Portland and Salem, Oregon. The sites will eventually connect to the Puget Sound Data Ring, which currently extends from Seattle to Vancouver, Washington. This network will allow emergency management personnel to communicate in the event of a disaster, such as a major earthquake.
In the hours immediately following a disaster, Internet, landline, and cell phone communication is likely to be disrupted. Should such a disaster occur, amateur radio operators will be able to quickly set up network nodes where they are needed to provide emergency communication via the Oregon HamWAN digital network. Such a mobile or portable setup requires equipment costing less than $100, including an inexpensive WiFi router and a 12-volt battery. "This will be a game changer for emergency communications in the Portland area," said Herb Weiner, Oregon HamWAN Project Leader.
Funding for this project was provided by an $88,000 grant from Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC), a private foundation that supports innovative amateur radio projects such as these. “Deciding to fund Oregon HamWAN project was an easy decision,” noted John Hays, K7VE, ARDC Grants Advisory Committee Chair. “It is a well-organized and well-staffed project that uses multiple amateur radio technologies, such as the 44Net IP address space, 5-GHz radios, and proven software methodologies. It will provide a strong backbone network in Oregon and help preserve our microwave bands.”
About Oregon HamWAN
Oregon HamWAN was started by members of the Cascade Amateur Radio Society (CARS), Washington County ARES, and Clackamas County ARES, all of whom provided initial funding for the project. CARS, Oregon City, OR operates nine amateur radio repeaters and works with many local CERTS, ARES, and even church groups to provide emergency communications when needed.
Learn more about Oregon HamWAN at https://www.oregonhamwan.org.
About ARDC
Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) is a California-based foundation with roots in amateur radio and the technology of internet communication. The organization got its start by managing allocations of the AMPRnet address space, which is designated to licensed amateur radio operators worldwide. Additionally, ARDC makes grants to projects and organizations that follow amateur radio’s practice and tradition of technical experimentation in both amateur radio and digital communication science. Such experimentation has led to broad advances for the benefit of the general public, including the mobile phone and wireless internet technology. ARDC envisions a world where all such technology is available through open source hardware and software, and where anyone has the ability to innovate upon it.
Learn more about ARDC at https://www.ampr.org.
