Burn Boot Camp Robinson, PA Participates in Third Annual National "Be Their Muscle" Event
National Fitness Franchise, Burn Boot Camp, Holds Nationwide Camps on October 30 Benefitting Muscular Dystrophy Association (mda.org) as Company Closes in on $1 Million Fundraising Goal.
Pittsburgh, PA, October 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Burn Boot Camp Robinson, PA https://burnbootcamp.com/locations/Robinson-pa/ has announced it will be participating in the company’s annual “Be Their Muscle” event, details at https://tinyurl.com/RobinsonMDA2021. Launched in 2016, the once local initiative has since grown into an incredible national campaign raising over a million dollars to date for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Burn Boot Camp locations across the country will host camps on Saturday, October 30 with proceeds donated to MDA for research, care, and advocacy.
“This year’s ‘Be Their Muscle’ event will be one for the books - we’ve raised the bar and set our sights on raising $1 Million for this important cause,” shared Morgan Kline, COO and co-founder of Burn Boot Camp. “Our entire network, from franchise partners to trainers to team members, truly looks forward to this incredible event each year. Coming together and giving back is an essential part of any community, which we strive to build across the country through each of our gyms. And, when people in the community need our help, it’s time to rally. These funds will send hundreds of children to a transformational summer camp, while also fueling research around MD. We encourage everyone to join us in getting after this goal of donating $1 Million dollars – these families and children deserve our help.”
Teaming up with the MDA to support children and adults battling muscular diseases is a natural fit for Burn Boot Camp, its franchise partners and founders, Devan and Morgan Kline. The brand aims to generate awareness around MD and inspire a newfound appreciation in able-bodied individuals that have the opportunity to push themselves and their physical boundaries each and every day, without hesitation. Burn Boot Camp aims to raise funds through this event that will give children across the country the chance to attend MDA Summer Camp, https://www.mda.org/summer-camp as well as assist with research, care, and advocacy.
Participants can register today for Burn Boot Camp Robinson’s Be Their Muscle fundraising camp on Saturday, October 30 by heading to https://tinyurl.com/RobinsonMDA2021, or simply by showing up 15 minutes before a 8am or 9am camps on Saturday October 30.
For more information on Burn Boot Camp Robinson, please visit: https://burnbootcamp.com/locations/Robinson-pa/ or follow via https://www.facebook.com/BurnBootCampRobinsonPA and https://www.instagram.com/burnbootcampRobinson/
About Burn Boot Camp
Founded in 2012 by husband wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept where like-minded men and women can come together, build confidence and inspire one another through fitness. The national franchise started as a female-focused boutique gym franchise with a mission and passion for empowering communities. Recently, Burn Boot Camp has cultivated a following from both men and women alike, giving an opportunity to families to work out together while taking advantage of Childwatch services that are provided exclusively to members. Burn Boot Camp offers 45-minute circuit style workout camps through highly innovative daily programs crafted by certified personal trainers. For more information, visit burnbootcamp.com.
