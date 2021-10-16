Innovate and Modernize the Citizen’s Bureau with Technological Equipment
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has a wide range of technological equipment for Municipalities that are considering opening their Citizen’s Bureau.
Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, October 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With the expansion of the Citizen’s Bureau network, and taking into account the growing investment in digital transformation, there is a need to implement systems and services that ensure an interactive and quality service.
Therefore, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has a wide range of technological equipment for Municipalities that are considering opening their Citizen’s Bureau, having in mind the ease of interaction between citizens and the State, in the most diverse services.
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS can be an asset in the digital transformation of public services, providing self-service equipment, software, basic equipment, such as furniture and Digital Signage, communication equipment and equipment related to customer service, increasingly omnichannel.
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, aware of the inherent needs of these establishments, provides computer equipment, queue management software, Digital Signage, self-service kiosks for payments and transactions, interactive platforms for communication and content sharing, among other equipment.
In fact, there are several options available for the modernization of Citizen’s Bureau:
- Queue management and optimization systems, such as the QMAGINE LINE software from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, which aim to improve the quality of the service provided;
- Evaluation Systems that allow users to evaluate the performance of the service provided in the Citizen’s Bureau;
- Digital Signage software, such as the QMAGINE SIGN software, for transmitting relevant information to clients and visitors (with remote management and interactive usability);
- Interactive platforms, such as ClusterWall, for transmitting information, registering visits and managing access;
- Automatic cash payment systems, such as CASHARMOUR, ideal for the payment of invoices, for example.
The major objective of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is, thus, to provide high quality customized solutions in constant proximity to the needs of the Citizen’s Bureau.
In short, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS presents a range of technological equipment that offers exceptional value to any Citizen’s Bureau.
Take a look at https://swki.me/hGoJIhwB
Photo: https://ibb.co/ypqcLY5
Miguel Soares
+351 304 501 710
oemkiosks.com/
