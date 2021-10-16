New Yorker Electronics Named ECIA Member of the Week
Certified Distributor of Passive Components and Discrete Semiconductors Earns distinction for Final Week of September.
Northvale, NJ, October 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics, headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey, has been named Member of the Week by the Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) for the week of September 26 through October 2.
“It’s an honor to earn this distinction from ECIA, which helped to enhance this industry’s overall capacity for growth,” said Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics. He added, “At New Yorker Electronics, we provide a personalized service many of the larger firms cannot, while offering large inventories. Our knowledgeable staff and fast turn-around times on mil-spec components have made us a preferred industry solution.”
Since 1948, New Yorker Electronics has been providing state-of-the-art products and services to a variety of industries; military, aerospace, avionics, medical, biotech, automation, energy, transportation and others. With more than 50 franchised manufacturing partners, New Yorker Electronics supplies passive components including capacitors, resistors, connectors, filters, and inductors, as well as discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors.
New Yorker Electronics has AS9120 and ISO 9001:2015 certification and operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International and has been a member of ECIA for eight years.
Contact
New Yorker ElectronicsContact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
