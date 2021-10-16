Perle Fiber Media Converters Enable a Hybrid Video Surveillance System Using Both Analog and IP Cameras
Perle Media Converters to provide copper to fiber conversion in a scalable solution as a Dragon Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) facility migrates from analog to digital IP cameras.
Princeton, NJ, October 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “Transitioning a video surveillance system from Analog to IP is seldom a rip-and-replace exercise,” says Geoff Cottle, Engineer at Crime & Fire Defense Systems. “A hybrid solution comprised of legacy analog cameras and new digital IP cameras maximizes the investment already made in existing equipment while taking advantage of new features that IP cameras have to offer such as low latency, better image quality, and zoom.”
An example of a hybrid surveillance system can be found at the Dragon Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) facility in Wales, UK. Because handling LNG is hazardous due to its extremely flammable nature, receiving, storing, and regasification of LNG is carried out at only two sites in the UK. Monitoring this activity is a surveillance system consisting of analog Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras that transmit data over single-strand multimode fiber via modulators enabling analog to fiber conversion.
When several cameras needed to be replaced, Crime & Fire, the turnkey solutions provider at Dragon LNG, tried to source drop-in replacements. Cottle comments, “It was impossible to source replacement analog cameras because the industry had moved on to digital IP-based cameras. We knew we needed to upgrade to an IP-based surveillance system but, due to budget restraints, and the fact that many of the analog cameras still had plenty of life in them, this needed to be a gradual process.”
Once the new IP Cameras had been sourced, Crime & Fire installed Perle Fiber Converters to bridge the connectivity between the camera's copper ethernet interface and the single strand multimode fiber surveillance network.
“By installing the Perle Fiber Media Converters, we can integrate the new IP cameras into the existing surveillance system. The new cameras operate alongside existing analog cameras for now. This hybrid setup is flexible and scalable allowing us to easily bring additional IP cameras on board as and when required,” concludes Cottle.
About Crime & Fire Defense Systems Limited: www.crimeandfire.com
Crime and Fire Defense Systems Limited have evolved and continues growing with over 25 years of experience as a security turnkey solution provider, maintaining our professional values. Based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, they are specialists in national and international projects in the Critical National Infrastructure and high-security industry, understanding the needs of today and the future threats and risks.
About Perle Systems: www.perle.com
Founded in 1976, Perle Systems designs and manufactures highly reliable device networking, media conversion, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity hardware. With an extensive range of solutions, Perle products are ideal for organizations that need to establish network connectivity across multiple locations, securely transmit critical and sensitive information, or remotely monitor and control networked devices and appliances. Perle has offices in 9 countries and sells its products through a globally established distributor, system integrator, and reseller channel.
An example of a hybrid surveillance system can be found at the Dragon Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) facility in Wales, UK. Because handling LNG is hazardous due to its extremely flammable nature, receiving, storing, and regasification of LNG is carried out at only two sites in the UK. Monitoring this activity is a surveillance system consisting of analog Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras that transmit data over single-strand multimode fiber via modulators enabling analog to fiber conversion.
When several cameras needed to be replaced, Crime & Fire, the turnkey solutions provider at Dragon LNG, tried to source drop-in replacements. Cottle comments, “It was impossible to source replacement analog cameras because the industry had moved on to digital IP-based cameras. We knew we needed to upgrade to an IP-based surveillance system but, due to budget restraints, and the fact that many of the analog cameras still had plenty of life in them, this needed to be a gradual process.”
Once the new IP Cameras had been sourced, Crime & Fire installed Perle Fiber Converters to bridge the connectivity between the camera's copper ethernet interface and the single strand multimode fiber surveillance network.
“By installing the Perle Fiber Media Converters, we can integrate the new IP cameras into the existing surveillance system. The new cameras operate alongside existing analog cameras for now. This hybrid setup is flexible and scalable allowing us to easily bring additional IP cameras on board as and when required,” concludes Cottle.
About Crime & Fire Defense Systems Limited: www.crimeandfire.com
Crime and Fire Defense Systems Limited have evolved and continues growing with over 25 years of experience as a security turnkey solution provider, maintaining our professional values. Based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, they are specialists in national and international projects in the Critical National Infrastructure and high-security industry, understanding the needs of today and the future threats and risks.
About Perle Systems: www.perle.com
Founded in 1976, Perle Systems designs and manufactures highly reliable device networking, media conversion, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity hardware. With an extensive range of solutions, Perle products are ideal for organizations that need to establish network connectivity across multiple locations, securely transmit critical and sensitive information, or remotely monitor and control networked devices and appliances. Perle has offices in 9 countries and sells its products through a globally established distributor, system integrator, and reseller channel.
Contact
Perle SystemsContact
Julie McDaniel
1-800-467-3753
www.perle.com
Julie McDaniel
1-800-467-3753
www.perle.com
Categories