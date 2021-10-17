IoT Innovator Awards Finalists Announced for 2021
The editors of IoT Innovator are pleased to announce the finalists for the 2021 IoT Innovator Awards, which unearth and honor the best businesses and products currently illuminating the Internet of Things landscape. In a nod to the boundless nature of the IoT market, IoT Innovator selected finalists across various verticals.
Mill Valley, CA, October 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- IoT Innovator is pleased to announce the following distinguished finalists for the IoT Innovator awards:
Best Product – IoT Hardware – Commercial and Industrial
Atomation
Bosch Security
Cobalt Robotics
Cooler Screens
IPVideo Corporation
Jenson8
Maidbot
Phytunes
Signify
Toshiba
Uniview
Verdigris Technologies, Inc.
Vion Vision
Best Product – IoT Hardware – Security
Barracuda Networks
BitDefender Box
Dell EMC
Digiflak
Infineon
IPVideo Corporation
Ledger
Palo Alto Networks
Penta Security
Sony Semiconductor Israel
Thales
Best Product – IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial
Agromatch
Armis
Atomation
Blue Yonder
Gurtam
Hitachi Vantara
Hologram
Jenson8
Nokia
Particle
Siemens
Tarvos
Zenodys
Best Product – IoT Software – Security
Armis
Cisco
Expanse
Fortinet
LOCH Technologies, Inc.
Mocana
Best Product – IoT Software – Autonomous Buildings
Cisco
Honeywell
Intellias
IPVideo Corporation
Johnson Controls
Vigilent
Best Product - IoT Cloud Platform - Commercial and Industrial
Akenza
Amazon AWS
Axonize
Datacake
Gurtam
IBM Watson
Microsoft Azure
Nutanix
Oracle IoT
Software AG
Ubidots
Best Product – IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial
Advantag
Akamai (Asavie)
AT&T
BehrTech
Cisco
Cradle Point
Digi
Fujitsu
Hologram
Huawei
Nokia
Sigfox
Telit
ZTE
Marketing Project of the Year
4G RuralFirst
Cisco
Dell Technologies
Fitbit
LOCH Technologies, Inc.
For more information, including how to enter next year's awards, visit IoT Innovator's Awards page.
About IoT Innovator
IoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing you authentic news and knowledge about the Internet of Things.
IoT Innovator, founded over 5 years ago, has been dedicated to the Internet of Things market, providing readers with the most recent and meaningful and timely news about this next and perhaps the biggest revolution of Information Technology.
IoT Innovator will incorporate practitioner, industry and vendor news and blogs on its website along with threat alerts, reviews, job boards and events. Pertinent trends, product updates, and vendor moves will also feature prominently on the site.
For more information, including how to enter next year's awards, visit IoT Innovator's Awards (http://iotinnovator.com/awards/) page.
