IoT Innovator Awards Finalists Announced for 2021

Mill Valley, CA, October 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- IoT Innovator is pleased to announce the following distinguished finalists for the IoT Innovator awards:Best Product – IoT Hardware – Commercial and IndustrialAtomationBosch SecurityCobalt RoboticsCooler ScreensIPVideo CorporationJenson8MaidbotPhytunesSignifyToshibaUniviewVerdigris Technologies, Inc.Vion VisionBest Product – IoT Hardware – SecurityBarracuda NetworksBitDefender BoxDell EMCDigiflakInfineonIPVideo CorporationLedgerPalo Alto NetworksPenta SecuritySony Semiconductor IsraelThalesBest Product – IoT Software – Commercial and IndustrialAgromatchArmisAtomationBlue YonderGurtamHitachi VantaraHologramJenson8NokiaParticleSiemensTarvosZenodysBest Product – IoT Software – SecurityArmisCiscoExpanseFortinetLOCH Technologies, Inc.MocanaBest Product – IoT Software – Autonomous BuildingsCiscoHoneywellIntelliasIPVideo CorporationJohnson ControlsVigilentBest Product - IoT Cloud Platform - Commercial and IndustrialAkenzaAmazon AWSAxonizeDatacakeGurtamIBM WatsonMicrosoft AzureNutanixOracle IoTSoftware AGUbidotsBest Product – IoT Network Solution – Commercial and IndustrialAdvantagAkamai (Asavie)AT&TBehrTechCiscoCradle PointDigiFujitsuHologramHuaweiNokiaSigfoxTelitZTEMarketing Project of the Year4G RuralFirstCiscoDell TechnologiesFitbitLOCH Technologies, Inc.For more information, including how to enter next year's awards, visit IoT Innovator's Awards ( http://iotinnovator.com/awards/ ) page.About IoT InnovatorIoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing you authentic news and knowledge about the Internet of Things.IoT Innovator, founded over 5 years ago, has been dedicated to the Internet of Things market, providing readers with the most recent and meaningful and timely news about this next and perhaps the biggest revolution of Information Technology.IoT Innovator will incorporate practitioner, industry and vendor news and blogs on its website along with threat alerts, reviews, job boards and events. Pertinent trends, product updates, and vendor moves will also feature prominently on the site.