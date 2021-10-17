SMi's 4th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference - Chairman's Invitation Released
SMi Group reports: Chairman of the 4th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs conference has invited experts in the industry to join the discussion.
London, United Kingdom, October 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Chair of the 4th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs conference, cordially invites Ophthalmic experts to attend this anticipated event taking place on the 22nd and 23rd of November 2021 in London, UK, including a new post conference workshop day – featuring an interactive half-day workshop, on the 24th November 2021 in London, UK.
With 50% of the global population predicted to have complications in their sight within the next few decades, ophthalmic medicine is set to become one of the biggest industries in pharmaceuticals. The global ophthalmic drug market is forecast to surpass $60 billion USD by 2025 with increasing focus from the industry on alternative delivery approaches and improving the effectiveness of the current repertoire of drugs in order to grow away from intravitreal injections and other surgical approaches to ocular therapy.
The Ophthalmic Drugs conference will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines of the field. The packed two-day agenda will offer a series of presentations, through which you will gain insight into new industry developments and clinical trials, innovations in the treatment of rare diseases, regulatory perspectives, and advances in gene therapy. Furthermore, the workshop day will explore the growing industry focus on the development of novel methods of ocular drug delivery, giving an unmissable insight into this emerging field of drug development.
Attendees stand to gain many valuable insights from this event, such as:
- Enhanced understanding of the newest techniques in ocular drug design and delivery
- Exploration of the impacts and applications of controlled release technologies
- Learning how advanced medical devices are changing the face of combined therapy
- Exposure to the latest developments in overcoming the challenges of treating such a complex organ
Big Pharma & Biotech Speakers:
Aniz Girach, Chief Medical Officer, ProQR Therapeutics
Victor Chong, Global Medical Head, Retinal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim
Daniel Chung, Chief Medical Officer, SparingVision
Jaya Chidambaram, Associate Clinical Director, Roche Genentech
Kerrie Brady, Chief Executive Officer, Ocuterra Therapeutics
Peter Morgan-Warren, Ophthalmology Specialist; Senior Medical Advisor, Bayer
Gregoire Schwach, Leader Ocular and Drug Delivery, PTD Biologics Europe, Roche
Francine Behar-Cohen, Chief Innovation Officer, Eyevensys
Petra Kozma, Head of Clinical Development, Oxurion NV
Magali Taiel, Chief Medical Officer, Gensight-Biologics
Alan Franklin, CEO, ForwardVue Pharma
Brian Levy, CEO, InflammX Therapeutics
Ophthalmic Experts:
- Raj Singh Thakur, Chair for Ocular Delivery Focus Group, Controlled Release Society
- Laurence Fitzhenry, Lecturer; Project Coordinator: ORBITAL-ITN
- Virginia Calder, Professor of Ocular Immunology, UCL Institute of Ophthalmology
- Dr. Ali Athab Al-Kinani, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Pharmaceutics, Kingston University London
Commercial Speakers:
Damon Smith, CEO, TALLC Inc.
Simon Kaja, CSO and VP Americas, Experimentica
Mitchell de Long
Vice President, Chemistry
Aerie Pharmaceuticals
(Conference Chairman for Ophthalmic Drugs)
Ophthalmic Drugs
22nd – 23rd November 2021
London, UK
#OpthalmicDrugs
