SUNTECH Textile Machinery Issued Maintenance and Management Suggestions for Non-Woven Equipment

Non-woven fabrics can be utilized in many industries. The advantages of non-woven fabrics are many. They respond to the needs of users and do not pollute the environment. Therefore, non-woven fabrics gradually have excellent development opportunities in the market.

When using non-woven equipment, we need to do a good job of maintenance. SUNTECH Textile Machinery shares maintenance and management suggestions on non-woven equipment.

1. Raw materials must be stacked neatly and orderly
2. All maintenance, spare parts and other tools should be collected and stored in the tool box
3. It is strictly forbidden to place flammable, explosive and other dangerous items on the equipment
4. The parts used should be kept clean
5. All parts of the equipment must be regularly oiled and anti-rust work
6. ​​Clean the product contact surface of the production line in time before turning on the equipment to ensure that it is clean and free of debris
7. The work area around the equipment must be kept clean and free of debris
8. The electrical control device of the equipment should be kept clean and intact. Regularly check the chain lubrication condition and add lubricating oil to the insufficient ones.

These measures are maintenance actions that should be taken when using non-woven equipment. This is very helpful in maintaining the performance of non-woven equipment, and can ensure high production efficiency of non-woven equipment, and the qualified rate of finished products The guarantee is also very high.