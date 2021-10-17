The Newest and Most Exciting UAV Technology USA 2022 Conference Announced
SMi Group reports: Registration and the agenda have been released for the inaugural UAV Technology USA Conference, taking place in Arlington, VA, in February 2022.
Arlington, VA, October 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market size is expected to reach US$36 billion by 2030 (Precedence Research 2021 UAV Market Study).
In terms of geography, North America dominated the global UAV market in the year 2020 because of the increasing application of UAVs across various applications prominently in the military sector. The U.S. is one of the significant manufacturers of military drones and also exports to various other countries. [Source: Precedence Research, 2021)
Building on the success of the multi-year UAV Technology conference in the UK, SMi Group proudly presents the newest and most exciting addition to their sell-out Unmanned Systems events portfolio: UAV Technology USA, which is taking place in Arlington, Virginia on February 7th and 8th, 2022.
For those interested in attending, it is free for US DoD military personnel to attend and there is currently a $400 early bird offer ending on October 29th.
Attracting leading speakers and experts from all branches of the US military, as well as from international allies, UAV Technology 2022 will provide the ideal platform to meet, exchange information and gain access to the latest UAV technological solutions.
Featured speakers include:
• Major General Walter Rugen, Director, FVL CFT, U.S. Army Futures Command
• Colonel Nathan P. Diller, Agility Prime Lead and AFWERX Director, U.S. Air Force
• Colonel Brad “Verde” Green, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Branch Chief, Air Warfare Systems, U.S. Marine Corps
• Colonel Joshua P. Higgins, Director, Aviation Capability Development and Integration Directorate, U.S. Army Futures Command
• Commander Brian Conlan, Commanding Officer, Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19, U.S. Navy
The newly released brochure is available online at http://www.uavtechnologyusa.com/pr1
Delegates will hear the latest updates on the US and international UAV development programmes, certification and regulation, stealth technology, drone R&D, future force design using these hi-tech military assets, UAV maritime and border surveillance requirements, next-generation UAV weaponization, developing training and tactics for UAV operations, and much more.
UAV Technology USA Conference
February 7th – 8th, 2022
Arlington, Virginia
Sponsored by: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
For sponsorship enquiries contact Justin Predescu or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk
For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Categories