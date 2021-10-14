Prospect Home Finance Begins Advertising During Fall 2021 NFL Games
San Diego, CA, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Prospect Home Finance, a leader in the home finance industry, has purchased several dozen television advertising spots that will air locally in San Diego during the Fall 2021 National Football League season during Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football games.
The first-ever Prospect Home Finance advertisement during an NFL game happened during the September 27 Monday Night Football game. The Philadelphia Eagles took on the Dallas Cowboys and, while it could have been a better night for the Eagles, both the Cowboys and Prospect finished the night off well in terms of grabbing the spotlight.
The most recent Prospect advertisements ran during the September 30 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals. The two Prospect advertisements ran at 6:20 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. respectively. The next Prospect advertisements will run during the remainder of the Fall 2021 season’s Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football games airing on Cox Cable channels.
“With interest rates still at historic lows, there has never been a better time to consider refinancing,” said Prospect Home Finance CEO Jason Vondrak. “Prospect Home Finance offers a wide range of loan and refinancing options, and we exist to help put homeowners and homebuyers in a stronger financial position.”
In addition to partnering with Cox Media for an NFL television sponsorship, Prospect has also expanded its philanthropic support of San Diego youth sports leagues this year by teaming with LeagueSide, a specialized marketing service that connects brands to their target markets through youth and local sports sponsorships. With this partnership, Prospect is supporting more than 4,000 young athletes in San Diego County. The funding means sports leagues can better support young athletes and lower barriers of entry for families. The goal is to provide the best experience for families while giving kids the opportunity to play organized sports.
In 2020, Prospect closed over a billion dollars in loan volume with an average turnaround time of 18 business days. The company is on pace to help 4,000 homeowners with financing in calendar year 2021.
Prospect’s loan portfolio is always growing, allowing the company to provide the most current and competitive financing options on the market. Some of Prospect’s top loan products include home purchase financing, VA and FHA financing and cash-out loan programs. For more information, visit HomeFinance.com
