Kids 4-14 Invited to Create Posters for Cat and Dog Adoption
Children are invited to help dogs and cats get adopted in October. In conjunction with the Subaru Loves Pets promotion, entries can be submitted at Michael's Subaru in Bellevue or Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville.
Woodinville, WA, October 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In conjunction with the Subaru Loves Pets promotion, Homeward Pet is hosting their first children's Poster Contest. Entries can be submitted through Michael's Subaru in Bellevue or Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville or via email as a picture or PDF to pr@homewardpet.org. Deadline is October 23.
Posters should have, at a minimum, the words “Homeward Pet Adoption Center” and should include a picture or written description that expresses a love of dogs and/or cats.
Entries will receive a thank you card and small gift. Prizes will be awarded to the three top submissions in the four age brackets: 4-5, 6-8, 9-11 and 12-14 with the overall winner determined through Facebook vote. Prizes will be awarded to the top three posters within each age bracket as determined by a panel of Homeward Pet Adoption Center and Michael’s Subaru Staff.
Facebook voting will begin Tuesday, October 26 through Sunday, October 31, 2021 on Homeward Pet's Facebook page. For questions and more information, see the contest page on the website.
Homeward Pet Adoption Center is one of the leading non-profit, no-kill animal shelters in Washington State. Their mission is to transform the lives of cats and dogs in need through compassionate medical care, positive behavior training, and successful adoption while building a more humane community.
Located in Woodinville, Homeward Pet finds new homes for over 1800 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens every year. They are dedicated to providing excellent care to their animals, and great service to their two-legged visitors.
Posters should have, at a minimum, the words “Homeward Pet Adoption Center” and should include a picture or written description that expresses a love of dogs and/or cats.
Entries will receive a thank you card and small gift. Prizes will be awarded to the three top submissions in the four age brackets: 4-5, 6-8, 9-11 and 12-14 with the overall winner determined through Facebook vote. Prizes will be awarded to the top three posters within each age bracket as determined by a panel of Homeward Pet Adoption Center and Michael’s Subaru Staff.
Facebook voting will begin Tuesday, October 26 through Sunday, October 31, 2021 on Homeward Pet's Facebook page. For questions and more information, see the contest page on the website.
Homeward Pet Adoption Center is one of the leading non-profit, no-kill animal shelters in Washington State. Their mission is to transform the lives of cats and dogs in need through compassionate medical care, positive behavior training, and successful adoption while building a more humane community.
Located in Woodinville, Homeward Pet finds new homes for over 1800 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens every year. They are dedicated to providing excellent care to their animals, and great service to their two-legged visitors.
Contact
Homeward Pet Adoption Center [62418]Contact
Kim Gorga
425-488-4444
www.homewardpet.org
Kim Gorga
425-488-4444
www.homewardpet.org
Categories