New Website Presents Israel as "The World’s Most Amazing Micro-Nation," Launches Seed Capital Crowdfunding Campaign

ILoveIsrael.me is a new website that presents Israel’s achievements, benevolence and generosity, to a world that is largely unaware of anything other than widely-spread lies about her. The site will format key data & personal testimonials into infographics, short videos & eventually VR apps, targeting younger generations, which are strongly trending against Israel. A crowdfunding campaign seeks to raise money to enable the site’s creator to build org, pursue 501(c)3 recognition, etc.