NetLync Partners with Shufti Pro to Expedite Frictionless e-SIM Customer Onboarding
NetLync will be employing Shufti Pro’s real-time KYC verification service to rapidly and securely validate customer identities during the initial stage of onboarding.
Canary Wharf, United Kingdom, October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- End-to-end e-SIM management and distribution solution provider, NetLync, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with global ID verification service provider Shufti Pro to enable secure and seamless customer onboarding for mobile network operators.
Joining in on Shufti Pro’s vision to streamline identity verification and customer onboarding, NetLync will be employing Shufti Pro’s real-time digital KYC verification service to rapidly and securely validate customer identities during the initial stage of onboarding. The KYC solution will be integrated into NetLync’s UNITE Platform and be available for operators to deploy in their mobile app, online shop, in-store kiosks, automated vending machines and more.
The award-winning KYC service provider leverages AI and machine learning algorithms to perform comprehensive ID verification, offering a viable alternative for KBA, manual KYC processes, and traditional passwords.
“We pride ourselves on making global businesses more secure by delivering cost-effective and highly accurate ID verification services. Our AI-based KYC solution will enable NetLync to onboard customers within seconds, while enabling them to scale and meet regulatory requirements,” stated CEO of Shufti Pro Victor Fredung.
Commenting on the partnership between the two companies, NetLync CEO Emir Aboulhosn, stated, “KYC and identity verification are critical for a seamless digital customer experience. Our partnership with Shufti Pro adds a secure, accurate, and reliable KYC option to our e-SIM onboarding solution for mobile operators.”
Shufti Pro (www.shuftipro.com) currently provides digital KYC, AML and KYB solutions to businesses, with complete expertise in ID verification. The SaaS provider offers global coverage in 230+ countries and territories with multiple language support. Earlier this year, Shufti Pro launched NFC verification and COVID certificate verification solutions to authenticate chip-based ID documents and covid vaccine certificates, respectively. The solutions have also been listed on the Salesforce AppExchange, while the company itself is running as a nominee for the RegTech Insights awards USA.
About NetLync
NetLync is a technology company helping mobile network operators support e-SIM and the next wave of connected consumer devices. NetLync’s UNITE Platform offers a complete end-to-end e-SIM management and distribution solution, including digital customer onboarding; white-label apps; e-SIM subscription management; activation and provisioning; retail distribution and more – everything needed to deliver a completely digital subscriber experience.
For more information, visit www.NetLync.com or follow @NetLyncTech on Twitter.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is globally acclaimed for providing digital identity verification solutions. Its AI-based IDV services have an accuracy rate of 98.67% and are offered in 230+ countries and territories. By supporting 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro has proven to be ideal for eliminating the risk of financial and identity fraud while maintaining regulatory compliance with GDPR and AML/KYC obligations.
Joining in on Shufti Pro’s vision to streamline identity verification and customer onboarding, NetLync will be employing Shufti Pro’s real-time digital KYC verification service to rapidly and securely validate customer identities during the initial stage of onboarding. The KYC solution will be integrated into NetLync’s UNITE Platform and be available for operators to deploy in their mobile app, online shop, in-store kiosks, automated vending machines and more.
The award-winning KYC service provider leverages AI and machine learning algorithms to perform comprehensive ID verification, offering a viable alternative for KBA, manual KYC processes, and traditional passwords.
“We pride ourselves on making global businesses more secure by delivering cost-effective and highly accurate ID verification services. Our AI-based KYC solution will enable NetLync to onboard customers within seconds, while enabling them to scale and meet regulatory requirements,” stated CEO of Shufti Pro Victor Fredung.
Commenting on the partnership between the two companies, NetLync CEO Emir Aboulhosn, stated, “KYC and identity verification are critical for a seamless digital customer experience. Our partnership with Shufti Pro adds a secure, accurate, and reliable KYC option to our e-SIM onboarding solution for mobile operators.”
Shufti Pro (www.shuftipro.com) currently provides digital KYC, AML and KYB solutions to businesses, with complete expertise in ID verification. The SaaS provider offers global coverage in 230+ countries and territories with multiple language support. Earlier this year, Shufti Pro launched NFC verification and COVID certificate verification solutions to authenticate chip-based ID documents and covid vaccine certificates, respectively. The solutions have also been listed on the Salesforce AppExchange, while the company itself is running as a nominee for the RegTech Insights awards USA.
About NetLync
NetLync is a technology company helping mobile network operators support e-SIM and the next wave of connected consumer devices. NetLync’s UNITE Platform offers a complete end-to-end e-SIM management and distribution solution, including digital customer onboarding; white-label apps; e-SIM subscription management; activation and provisioning; retail distribution and more – everything needed to deliver a completely digital subscriber experience.
For more information, visit www.NetLync.com or follow @NetLyncTech on Twitter.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is globally acclaimed for providing digital identity verification solutions. Its AI-based IDV services have an accuracy rate of 98.67% and are offered in 230+ countries and territories. By supporting 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro has proven to be ideal for eliminating the risk of financial and identity fraud while maintaining regulatory compliance with GDPR and AML/KYC obligations.
Contact
Shufti ProContact
Damien Martin
+4401225290329
shuftipro.com
Damien Martin
+4401225290329
shuftipro.com
Categories