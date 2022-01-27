Resume Professional Writers Announce They Have Successfully Ensured Job Interviews for a Million Candidates Worldwide
The professional resume builder makes callbacks a sure thing in a competitive job market.
Torrance, CA, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Resume Professional Writers recently announced that they to have helped over a million job applicants get three times more interview calls than the average candidate. This is not the resume writing company’s first milestone in the 21 years it has created industry-fit CVs and resumes for job applicants worldwide.
According to a recent review from Harvard Business Law (https://www.hbs.edu/managing-the-future-of-work/Documents/research/hiddenworkers09032021.pdf), approximately 75% of US employers initially use the Application Tracking System (ATS) to screen online job applications. Interestingly enough, the ATS is also known for rejecting 75% of the total online applications submitted online at a given time (https://reallifecareeradvice.com/beat-applicant-tracking-systems-2020/).
The resume builders at Resume Professional Writers reported to have a near-perfect success rate with ATS, with a manager Nelson M. saying, “The ATS would see whether a candidate is a right fit by cross-checking the contents of their resume against the job requirements; scanning it for grammar, keywords, spelling mistakes, and punctuation. By that logic, it’s pretty easy to pass an ATS check. It’s actually more difficult to grab the attention of a human hiring manager. They would also check for tone and analyze your unique points. Our job is to satisfy not just the ATS but also the hiring manager.”
Contrary to its name, the professional resume company does more than just create keyword-optimized resumes and CVs for its client. The company also offers a free one-time resume critique service, sets up employer-friendly LinkedIn profiles, streamlines federal resumes, posts employee applications across different job portals, and provides supplementary material to boost resumes.
Since its initial launch in 2000, the online service has gone through multiple changes and grown exponentially. Today, it claims to have an annual satisfaction rating of 96%, which is evident in the positive reviews and glowing recommendations from clients who have availed its services.
The company also prioritizes client satisfaction, meaning job applicants can ask for revisions until they’re satisfied with the quality and content of their resumes.
For more information about resume writing, reviewing, and editing services, visit https://www.resumeprofessionalwriters.com/.
About Resume Professional Writers
Resume Professional Writers is a global resume writing service offering professional resume and CV creation services for job applicants worldwide. The company has a proven track record of boosting its clients’ chances of getting interview calls and garnered positive reviews on Facebook and Trustpilot by many of the resume services company’s clients. To learn more, visit the website given below.
Contact Details
Website: https://www.resumeprofessionalwriters.com/
Address: 21515 Hawthorne Blvd Torrance, CA 90503
Phone: 1 (800) 845-0586
Operating Hours: 6:00 AM – 12:00 MN PDT (Monday to Friday)
