UpsideLMS Associates with People Matters for Insightful Webinar on Learning Roadmap for the Next Normal
UpsideLMS-People Matters Associate for People Matters L&D Annual Conference 2021
Pune, India, October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As businesses get accustomed to the disruptions and adjust to the Next Normal, the time is now right to plan a robust learning strategy for the future. The Next Normal calls for an evolution in the learning agenda and an acceleration in the efforts to upskill and reskill the current workforce.
UpsideLMS is associating with People Matters as ‘Exhibitors’ for the People Matters L&D Annual Conference 2021 that will focus on some significant questions that the L&D community needs to reflect upon in the effort to drive recovery and growth.
The conference will try to find collective answers for questions like what should the evolving learning agenda look like, what learning objectives should organizations be clear about despite ambiguity, what tools can help evolve capability agenda faster and what are the challenges on the way to this evolution. The focus will be on the challenges to the evolving learning agenda, the new components for leadership learning agenda, and the evolving roadmap for the learning agenda for the next normal.
The conference will see top innovators and leaders in Capability Building, Leadership Development, Transformation and Change coming together to share their insights and views on the topic.
The key points to be discussed will include:
· Learning Challenges To the Next Normal
· Leadership Roadmap for the Next Normal
· Organizational Learning Roadmap For the Next Normal
What’s more, UpsideLMS has something very special in store for participants at the conference through its virtual booth and online engagement activity. A special giveaway awaits participants too.
About UpsideLMS
UpsideLMS is an AI-powered LMS leveraging cloud, online and offline learning, formal and informal (social) training to enable easy & effective management of L&D programs. It is a mobile-friendly LMS that provides continuous, seamless learning to users anytime, anywhere on any device of their choice by delivering eLearning, VILT, ILT and Performance Support, complete with Gamification and Tracking & Reporting. UpsideLMS is backed by 50+ industry awards & trusted by over 175 clients worldwide.
About People Matters
People Matters is a new-age, niche media organization with a vision to be a pivotal thought leader in the arena of people and work. The organization focuses on providing the world of talent and work with a plethora of insights that enable talent professionals to have an intellectual point of view and the ability to make decisions that create a big impact.
