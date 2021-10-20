Innovative Tooling Materials For Automotive, Marine, and Aviation Industries
RAMPF at CAMX 2021 Trade Show from October 19 to 21 in Dallas, TX – Booth J65
Wixom, MI, October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Group, Inc. is presenting its portfolio of RAKU® TOOL boards, Close Contour materials, and liquid systems for first-class modeling products at the CAMX trade show from October 19 to 21 in Dallas, TX – Booth J65.
RAMPF Group, Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of modeling & mold engineering materials based on polyurethane and epoxy for the automotive, marine, and aviation industries, amongst others. The company offers customized solutions that are tailored to meet the specific requirements of customers throughout the entire production chain – from prototyping, model, mold, and tool construction to production.
The product portfolio encompasses
Tooling boards made from polyurethane and epoxy that exhibit outstanding mechanical properties, finest surface structures, and good dimensional stability. The boards are easy and quick to machine and compatible with all industry-standard paints, release agents, and epoxy prepregs. RAMPF boards are used, amongst others, for the manufacture of styling, master, cubing, and presentation models, negative molds for casting, design and form studies, and lay-up tools. High-performance RAKU® TOOL adhesives matched in hardness and color are available.
Close Contour materials that significantly reduce the amount of material used, production waste, and time spent on milling and finishing. The product range includes Close Contour Pastes (two-component epoxy systems which are applied to a close contour substructure by hand or CNC machine), Close Contour Castings (semi-finished polyurethane products supplied as three-dimensional castings that are already close to the final contour), and Close Contour Blocks (polyurethane or epoxy systems which are produced to customer specifications and delivered as unmachined rectangular blocks).
Liquid systems based on polyurethane and epoxy for various manufacturing techniques, build-up methods, and applications. The range of products encompasses gelcoats, laminating resins and pastes, casting resins, infusion systems, as well as liquid resin systems for structural and interior aerospace composites applications, including materials with FST properties.
Flying high with RAMPF at CAMX 2021
At this year’s trade show, RAMPF Group, Inc. is presenting a high-performance composite part made using the RAKU® TOOL resin infusion systems EI-2510/EH-2990 and EI-2511/EH-2990. These feature excellent fracture toughness and viscosity and are temperature resistant up to 209 °C. Gel time at 60 °C is 110 minutes.
“Our high-performance materials and encompassing service offering enables our customers to realize their most ambitious projects. We are looking forward to CAMX 2021 and many new exciting projects.” -Mark Davidson, Head of Sales & Marketing at RAMPF Group, Inc.
