Radformation and Aplicaciones Tecnológicas de la Física Launch Automation Partnership at Institut Català d'Oncologia
New York, NY, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Radformation, together with their distributor in Spain, Aplicaciones Tecnológicas de la Física, is pleased to announce a partnership with Institut Català d'Oncologia.
Institut Català d'Oncologia (ICO) will utilize Radformation’s suite of automation software to increase patient plan quality and safety in less time. The partnership and use of Radformation’s advanced technologies will support ICO’s comprehensive care model and commitment to being a leading cancer center.
“We are delighted to bring automation into our treatment planning workflow with Radformation products. Our partnership with Radformation and Aplicaciones Tecnológicas de la Física will increase our efficiency and while increasing patient care standards,” said Carles Muñoz, Director of Technology, IT and Physics at Institut Català d'Oncologia.
The Institut Català d'Oncologia is a comprehensive cancer center with four clinics. Owned by the Catalan Department of Health, ICO cares for approximately 50% of cancer patients in Catalonia. ICO is a comprehensive cancer center, acting in a multidisciplinary way, to provide planning, evaluation, and implementation of cancer policies. The clinics focus on prevention, cancer education, epidemiology, training, and epidemiological, basic, translational, and clinical research.
ICO will act as a reference site in Catalonia, sharing feedback for EZFluence and ClearCheck to other sites in Spain. In the coming months Radformation will share this information and case studies conducted at ICO.
“Being part of Institut Català d'Oncologia’s commitment to elevating care through technology is an honor. I am very excited about this opportunity to work with ICO, and thank our partner Aplicaciones Tecnológicas de la Física for bringing the collaboration together,” said Joe Ianni, Chief Revenue Officer at Radformation.
Please join Radformation in celebrating this partnership which brings continued innovation and improved care to patients at the Institut Català d'Oncologia. You are invited to learn more about the Radformation products now available at ICO: EZFluence, ClearCheck, and ClearCalc.
To learn more about this partnership, or start your own partnership in automated treatment planning, visit radformation.com
Contact
RadformationContact
Marian Wheatley
425.395.4473
www.radformation.com
Marian Wheatley
425.395.4473
www.radformation.com
