Revive Welcomes Angelina Holliman as Office Manager
Irvine, CA, October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Revive Concierge is a dynamic property investment firm that specializes in helping motivated homeowners navigate the real estate market by providing expert guidance and a variety of Real Estate options. To further that mission, Revive is pleased to announce that Angelina Holliman has joined the team as their new office manager.
Angelina's colorful background as a performer will come in handy as she sets the stage for Revive by being the first impression that potential clients have of the company. She will play an integral role in communicating Revive's mission, building relationships and creating a fun and friendly environment.
While studying biology in college, a "series of accidents" landed her in Japan, where she sang for a year and fell in love with performing. Upon returning to the states, she changed her major to musical theater and spent the next 20 years singing and dancing around the world. In 2019, she returned to her home state of California to spend time with family and work for Walt Disney Company, where she held multiple creative and collaborative positions.
During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Angelina found opportunities to leverage her performing skills to connect and manage clients in the corporate sector. She's traveled over 34 countries, participated in a Japanese beauty pageant and has been an avid Polynesian dancer since she was 3 years old.
The collective passion and contagious energy Revive is known for perfectly aligns with her professional and personal goals, and she's excited to be a part of the team's vision and growth.
"The culture and values of Revive stand out, not just in this industry, but across all fields," Angelina says. "There is a passion for helping their clients, a standard of excellence, and an unwavering commitment to honesty that resonated with me, from the start."
Angelina is thrilled to be a part of the team and bring her expansive experience to further elevate Revive's mission as they look towards the future. As the team's first line of communication, her experience and creativity will bring a refreshing perspective to how clients interact with the company.
About Revive: Agent Angel LLC, dba Revive is located in Irvine, California. By fronting the cost of pre-sale home improvements and offering guaranteed trade-in offers, Revive offers agents the opportunity to increase the value of their client's homes. To learn more about Revive, visit iloverevive.com.
Contact
Anna Choi
855-684-5364
www.iloverevive.com
7040 Scholarship Ave.
Irvine, CA 92612
