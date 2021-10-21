Ultra-Fast, Ultra-Precise – RAMPF Optimizes Electronics Production
RAKU® Microwave Curing for thermal activation of high-performance electro casting resins at productronica 2021 – Hall A3 / Booth 339.
Grafenberg, Germany, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Material, machine, and automation solutions from a single source – at productronica 2021 in Munich from November 16 to 19, the international RAMPF Group is presenting high-performance electro casting resins and innovative production systems with integrated dispensing technology for electronics production. The highlight – the Multipurpose Cell MC equipped with microwave technology for ultra-fast curing and processing times.
Electro casting resins made by RAMPF Polymer Solutions
Maximum safety, performance, durability, and efficiency – one- and two-component electro casting resins from RAMPF Polymer Solutions protect electrical/electronic systems in the automotive, energy, automation, and household industries against chemical substances and environmental influences such as heat, cold, and moisture.
The systems based on epoxy (RAKU® POX), polyurethane (RAKU® PUR), and silicone (RAKU® SIL)
- exhibit a wide range of mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties.
- ensure low thermal stresses by efficiently conducting heat away from the component.
- remain solid in order to reduce stresses occurring in the component even with extreme changes in temperature.
Electro casting resins from RAMPF Polymer Solutions are used by leading manufacturers in the automotive and electronics industries, amongst others.
Production systems with integrated dispensing technology made by RAMPF Production Systems
RAMPF’s mixing & dispensing systems ensure for the precise and fast processing of single-, dual-, and multicomponent reactive plastic systems. The company also provides product-specific automation concepts with integrated parts transport and heat treatment, assembly and joining technology, as well as logistic and quality assurance solutions. The customer-specific solutions also include integrating both surface activation processes as well as testing and measuring technology to safeguard production processes. With this wide-ranging expertise, RAMPF Production Systems provides its customers with holistic solutions for their production facilities.
Multipurpose Cell MC and RAKU® Microwave Curing for ultra-fast curing and processing times
At the RAMPF booth, visitors to productronica 2021 can see the MC Multipurpose Cell live in action. Building on the various cell sizes available, the modular design means that the MC can be expanded to include dispensing technology, small robots, linear axes, conveyor belts, and rotary indexing or sliding tables. Customized technology for joining, assembling, and testing creates a space-saving automation concept available as a stand-alone solution and production line.
The MC dispensing machine is equipped with RAMPF’s modular microwave technology RAKU® Microwave Curing. Attaching an applicator below the mixing head of the dispensing system further heats the reactive mixture via microwaves, speeding up the system and thus ensuring the casting resin cures faster. The key advantage – one- and two-component electro casting resins react up to four times faster, which means that the component can be loaded or passed to the next processing step much faster.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
