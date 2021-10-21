Denver-Based Aurum Capital Connect, LLC (“Aurum”) Investment Bank Announces Dallas Office
William Armstrong to Lead as Managing Director
Denver, CO, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Denver, CO-based Aurum Capital Connect, LLC (“Aurum”) is pleased to announce that William Armstrong, FINRA-licensed investment banker, has joined Aurum as Managing Director and will lead its team in sell-side, buy-side, capital and strategic advisory matters on behalf of Aurum clients.
Armstrong, who founded and helmed the mergers & acquisitions advisory Siglo Capital, aims to provide the same breadth and quality of service to Aurum’s existing and growing client roster Siglo clients have enjoyed since 2018. “I am elated to be joining Steve and the Aurum team in their ongoing efforts. Our shared ethos of exceptional client service, precision, and integrity has informed our decision to join forces. It is our belief that business owners’ need for trusted advice in M&A matters will persist, and that service won’t soon be replicated or replaced by technology or outsourcing; we look forward to advising clients together for years to come.
“It is our belief that business owners’ need for trusted advice in M&A matters will persist, and that service won’t soon be replicated or replaced by technology or outsourcing; we look forward to serving clients together for years to come.”
Steve Donelson, J.D., LL.M., M.B.A. is Founder and Managing Director of Aurum Capital Connect and believes active involvement with clients is key to success. Aurum works closely with management teams to develop and execute strategy, open doors to capital, and create meaningful exits.
“We are thrilled to have Will’s added experience and successful track record on the Aurum team,” Donelson said. “We look forward to more effectively serving our current and future clients from our headquarters in Denver and now our Dallas office. Having Will enables us to expand our market coverage and empowers more businesses with our financial, legal, and transactional experience.”
For more information about Aurum or for M&A inquiries, please contact William Armstrong at williamarmstrong@aurumcapconnect.com
Investment Banking Services and Securities offered through Independent Investment Bankers Corp. a broker-dealer, Member FINRA / SIPC. Siglo Capital is not affiliated with Independent Investment Bankers Corp.
Armstrong, who founded and helmed the mergers & acquisitions advisory Siglo Capital, aims to provide the same breadth and quality of service to Aurum’s existing and growing client roster Siglo clients have enjoyed since 2018. “I am elated to be joining Steve and the Aurum team in their ongoing efforts. Our shared ethos of exceptional client service, precision, and integrity has informed our decision to join forces. It is our belief that business owners’ need for trusted advice in M&A matters will persist, and that service won’t soon be replicated or replaced by technology or outsourcing; we look forward to advising clients together for years to come.
“It is our belief that business owners’ need for trusted advice in M&A matters will persist, and that service won’t soon be replicated or replaced by technology or outsourcing; we look forward to serving clients together for years to come.”
Steve Donelson, J.D., LL.M., M.B.A. is Founder and Managing Director of Aurum Capital Connect and believes active involvement with clients is key to success. Aurum works closely with management teams to develop and execute strategy, open doors to capital, and create meaningful exits.
“We are thrilled to have Will’s added experience and successful track record on the Aurum team,” Donelson said. “We look forward to more effectively serving our current and future clients from our headquarters in Denver and now our Dallas office. Having Will enables us to expand our market coverage and empowers more businesses with our financial, legal, and transactional experience.”
For more information about Aurum or for M&A inquiries, please contact William Armstrong at williamarmstrong@aurumcapconnect.com
Investment Banking Services and Securities offered through Independent Investment Bankers Corp. a broker-dealer, Member FINRA / SIPC. Siglo Capital is not affiliated with Independent Investment Bankers Corp.
Contact
William ArmstrongContact
214-766-0837
214-766-0837
Categories