Webswing Release 21.2 Resilient as Never Before
Webswing 21.2 is now officially live and available for download.
Dublin, Ireland, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Global company Webswing is announcing the long awaited release of a new version of Webswing. Release 21.2 is now officially live and available for download at webswing.org. This version is one of the biggest and the best Webswing updates in recent years.
The new Webswing 21.2 release is highly focused on resilience and comes with major changes. It offers the most secure experience for all their clients, yet.
Webswing version 21.2 comes with improved performance for low bandwidth network, brand new admin console, new algorithms and additional configurations for load balancer, direct file transfer, extended drag and drop, server security API optimisations and many other features. The updates makes the deployment and management of your legacy application even more efficient, faster and easy to set up, maintain and use.
Added and improved features:
- Server Security API optimisation
- Server Extendability API
- PNG Rendering with High DPI (Java 11)
- Rendering optimisation and improved performance for low bandwidth network
- Webswing & Admin on a single web server
- New Admin Console
- Session Pool Resilience
- Load Balancer Improvements
- Direct File Transfer
- Extended Drag&Drop File support
- Configuration Blacklist in Admin Console
- Clipboard synchronisation
- New demo app
The combination of substantial improvements and newly added features is making the deployment and management of apps running on Webswing more efficient than ever before.
In case you have any general questions regarding the new version of Webswing 21.2 or you would like to find out how to upgrade to the newest and most secure version of Webswing, please do not hesitate to contact the their sales department.
Feel free to download and test Webswing 21.2 for free at webswing.org/downloads.
