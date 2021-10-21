Leading Association for Motion Control Distributors Rolls Out New Branding, New Mission to Reflect Transformation of Industry
Annapolis, MD, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- To better reflect technological advancements and recent trends in the motion control industry, the 46-year-old Fluid Power Distributors Association recently introduced new branding and a revised mission statement. The branding includes a new tagline that emphasizes the work FPDA members provide to their clients: “Motion Control Solutions Network.”
“Today hydraulics and pneumatics are almost always augmented with electro-mechanical motion control elements,” said FPDA President Jeff Behling. “Our members increasingly incorporate automation tools and robotics in the services they provide to their clients. Not only does the logo reflect modernity, but the tagline speaks directly to what our members do: solve problems with the latest innovative technologies.”
FPDA’s Board of Directors also refreshed the association’s mission statement to better reflect transformation in the industry. The new mission statement speaks to the value FPDA provides to its 140 distributor and manufacturer members: “To equip motion control solution providers with tools that drive growth, profitability, and innovation.”
“Our Board of Directors were extremely engaged as we rethought how our mission and branding should align with what we see in the motion control industry,” said FPDA Executive Director Amy Luckado. “Everyone was very ‘forward looking’ and eager to craft this new look and feel for the association.”
The branding and mission were introduced to members on October 4, 2021 during its annual meeting of members. FPDA members also learned about Future Leaders in Motion, a new mentorship program designed to provide rising stars in the industry with easy-to-implement tools to change how they see themselves, lead their teams, and impact business results. The annual meeting was held in conjunction with an Industry Summit of FPDA and leading distributors in the sealing and equipment services sectors.
Visit www.fpda.org for learn more about the association, its members, and its work on behalf of the motion control industry.
About FPDA: Motion Control Solution Network
Founded in 1974, FPDA is a trade association representing motion solution providers who offer fluid power, automation, and electro-mechanical technologies (the so-called "tri-technologies") and distribution services to enhance customer performance and profitability.
