Revive Welcomes Rebecca Denis as Interior Designer & Owners Representative
Irvine, CA, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Revive Concierge offers only the best options in Real Estate to motivated homeowners who are ready to create a brighter tomorrow. To further support their strategic vision, Revive is happy to welcome Rebecca Denis into a new hybrid position on their team as an Interior Designer & Owners Representative.
Her combined background in interior design and construction will allow Rebecca to deliver notable service to Revive clients, providing insight into the most effective way to secure their goals.
Rebecca's unique perspective is a direct result of the variety of titles she's held and the different aspects of the industry she's been a part of. Her career began in commercial interior design, where she focused on corporate offices in the Newport Beach area before transitioning to custom remodels and high-end, new construction in Portland, OR.
It was there that she became involved with The Street of Dreams, an annual show home event that attracts up to 60,000 visitors. Rebecca's work as the lead designer, she took home several interior design awards. During this time, she also worked for a new construction developer, specifying finishes and fixes for new projects as well as creating 3D renderings to present to investors. She has her Bachelor's Degree in interior design from The Art Institute Of California—Orange County, and loves to garden, craft, and camp in her spare time.
With her experience in design and construction, Rebecca brings an unparalleled understanding of what clients are looking for when they partner with Revive. She's happy to join this "new, fresh and exciting" team.
"It seemed like a good fit because my background in design and construction is so diverse I felt like I would be able to add a unique perspective to all the projects," Rebecca said. "Not only in the interior design aspect, but also having been in construction for the past 9 years I would be able to help facilitate with homeowners and contractors."
As both an interior design and owner's rep, Rebecca will work directly with individual homeowners as well as home builders and developers. Her mission is to help those clients who are ready to take the next step, identifying their goals and creating a path forward.
About Revive: Agent Angel LLC, dba Revive is located in Irvine, California. By fronting the cost of pre-sale home improvements and offering guaranteed trade-in offers, Revive offers agents the opportunity to increase the value of their client's homes. To learn more about Revive, visit iloverevive.com.
Her combined background in interior design and construction will allow Rebecca to deliver notable service to Revive clients, providing insight into the most effective way to secure their goals.
Rebecca's unique perspective is a direct result of the variety of titles she's held and the different aspects of the industry she's been a part of. Her career began in commercial interior design, where she focused on corporate offices in the Newport Beach area before transitioning to custom remodels and high-end, new construction in Portland, OR.
It was there that she became involved with The Street of Dreams, an annual show home event that attracts up to 60,000 visitors. Rebecca's work as the lead designer, she took home several interior design awards. During this time, she also worked for a new construction developer, specifying finishes and fixes for new projects as well as creating 3D renderings to present to investors. She has her Bachelor's Degree in interior design from The Art Institute Of California—Orange County, and loves to garden, craft, and camp in her spare time.
With her experience in design and construction, Rebecca brings an unparalleled understanding of what clients are looking for when they partner with Revive. She's happy to join this "new, fresh and exciting" team.
"It seemed like a good fit because my background in design and construction is so diverse I felt like I would be able to add a unique perspective to all the projects," Rebecca said. "Not only in the interior design aspect, but also having been in construction for the past 9 years I would be able to help facilitate with homeowners and contractors."
As both an interior design and owner's rep, Rebecca will work directly with individual homeowners as well as home builders and developers. Her mission is to help those clients who are ready to take the next step, identifying their goals and creating a path forward.
About Revive: Agent Angel LLC, dba Revive is located in Irvine, California. By fronting the cost of pre-sale home improvements and offering guaranteed trade-in offers, Revive offers agents the opportunity to increase the value of their client's homes. To learn more about Revive, visit iloverevive.com.
Contact
ReviveContact
Anna Choi
855-684-5364
www.iloverevive.com
7040 Scholarship Ave.
Irvine, CA 92612
Anna Choi
855-684-5364
www.iloverevive.com
7040 Scholarship Ave.
Irvine, CA 92612
Categories