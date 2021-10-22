Netball America Hosts Free "Be An Inspiration" Program for Girls in Dekalb County & East Atlanta
Netball America to provide free Be An Inspiration GoGirlGo! Programs to Atlanta community youth aged 8 to 18. This will impact over 1,000 girls. A community and registration day with free snacks and drinks will be held Saturday October 23.
Atlanta, GA, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, East Atlanta Kids Club and Duluth Adventist Christian School is partnering with Netball America to provide free Be An Inspiration GoGirlGo! Programs to their community youth aged 8 to 18. This will impact over 1,000 girls.
The US and Global Award-Winning Be An Inspiration Program is an initiative of Netball America Inc. that uses sport as a platform to empower youth for peace and strong futures, while increasing participation in sports, reducing childhood obesity, breaking down barriers to reduce discrimination and increasing social-emotional well-being. The curriculum activities were developed in partnership with TrueSport who is powered by the experience and values of USADA (the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency). The program aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals which are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity.
“We’ve designed a fun education, nutrition and physical fitness program that takes pressure off girls having to lose weight, be athletes, be rough in sports and instead focuses them on participation in fun-filled activities on topics such as decision making, goal setting, body image, leadership etc., while forming healthy habits and learning the globally popular and inclusive sport of Netball,” says Sonya Ottaway, Co-Founder of Netball America.
A community and registration day with free snacks and drinks will be held Saturday October 23:
Netball Courts at Wade Walker Park (behind the tennis courts), 5585 Rockbridge Rd., Stone Mountain, GA, 30088. Time: 9am to 1pm
This day is also the graduation day for the participants from the Fall programs. A chance for you to hear their stories and see them play in their first ever Netball tournament. The event will be streamed live here - https://arena.joymo.no/api/share/rr0TTye5tlGP04Wbe8xx and provided for free by Joymo TV.
The free 10-week program will commence the week of October 25 and youth can register at Info@NetballAmerica.com or call 888-221-3650. Locations available:
1. 6.30pm-8pm every Tues & Thurs | Redan Recreation Center, 1839 Phillips Road, Lithonia
2. 5.00pm-6.30pm every Mon & Wed | Midway Recreation Center, 3181 Midway Road, Decatur
3. 4.30p. – 6.00pm every Friday | Brownwood Recreation Center, 602 Brownwood Ave SE, Atlanta
4. Every Wednesday | For students at Duluth Adventist Christian School, Duluth
“Any chance that we can get as an organization to give girls an opportunity to learn a new, safe, and inclusive sport is a really positive thing. Netball brings to youth a true team sport that allows all different heights and ability levels to come together to play on one team. We’re thrilled to expand Netball to Atlanta youth,” says head Be An Inspiration Coach Kie McCrae.
Netball is an Olympic recognized sport played by 20 million people in over 70 countries. Netball facts: https://netballamerica.com/communications/fact-sheet/. Netball is a great feeder sport for basketball however Netball has the following advantages: true team sport (no ball hogs allowed), doesn’t matter size/ability level a position on court for everyone, great hand/eye coordination and teaches spacial awareness.
Contact
Steven Anderson
888-221-3650
NetballAmerica.com
