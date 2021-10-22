Africa Mining Forum to Showcase Industry’s Success in Its Commitment to ESG
The ESG principles, environment, social and governance, provide the inspiration and over-arching theme for the upcoming Africa Mining Forum, a tailored mining investment platform for junior miners, mid-cap companies and sustainable technology solutions providers, taking place in November.
Cape Town, South Africa, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “ESG has come a long way in the mining sector,” says Elodie Delagneau, event director of Africa Mining Forum; “for a long time it was considered a nice-to-have by mining companies. However, today, there is not a single investment discussion that can avoid the subject. It’s official, there has been a shift in the mindset of mining companies: it’s not about being the best in the world, but the best for the world.”
The ESG principles, environment, social and governance, provide the inspiration and over-arching theme for the upcoming Africa Mining Forum, a tailored mining investment platform for junior miners, mid-cap companies and sustainable technology solutions providers, taking place from 2–4 November 2021.
“From my perspective, the simple definition of ESG is ‘giving back’," says Laura-Jane Cornish, Editor-in-Chief of Mining Review Africa, key media partner in the event. “It is giving back to the environment, the communities you may have affected and the country you have chosen to settle in. And giving back should be a willing act of desire, not an obligation.”
The winners of Mining Review Africa’s Mining Elites in Africa 2022 publication will also be announced during the event with a Digital Awards Ceremony. Cornish explains, “These are industry influencers who are innovative in their leadership, improving the greater mining and minerals value chains on a regional level. They are contributing to the progress of mining, are a reflection of responsible corporate citizens and may be the contributing factor to helping a mining operation secure finance.”
Who’s who in African mining and investment
Some 50 international and regional industry pioneers and experts from mining houses and investment bodies, including Ivanhoe Mines, Base Titanium Limited, BlackRock Mining, Black Earth Minerals, African Development Bank, Gemfields Group, Luma Holding, International Council on Mining and Metals, PwC, CRU Group, Africa Practice, BloombergNEF and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), will take part in African Mining Forum.
The digital programme includes a daily commodities outlook, three exclusive keynote sessions, strategic spotlights, technology roundtables and A-Z investment guides for burgeoning mining countries on the continent, such as DRC, Rwanda, Tanzania and Madagascar.
Africa Mining Forum programme highlights—Daily keynote sessions:
Tuesday, 2 November:
Main keynote—ESG principles: Explored. Uncovered. Refined
Moderator: Kwasi Ampofo, Head of Metals and Mining, BloombergNEF, UK
Speakers:
- Namrata Thapar, Global Head Mining, International Finance Corporation (IFC), USA
- Rohitesh Dhawan, CEO, International Council on Mining and Metals, UK
- Jayne Mammatt, Partner/Director - Sustainability and Climate Change, PwC, South Africa
- Adam Matthews, Chief Responsible Investment Officer l Church of England Pensions Board, Chair l Transition Pathway Initiative, UK
Wednesday, 3 November:
Keynote: Social License to Operate - a top ESG priority?
Moderator: Melba Wasunna, External Affairs Manager, Base Titanium Limited, Kenya
Speakers:
·- Sherif Andrawes, Head of Global Natural Resources, BDO Global, Australia
- MacLean Raissa Tuyisenge, Corporate Affairs & ESG Manager, Luma Holding, Rwanda
- William Witham, CEO, AAMEG, Australia
- Jack Cunningham, Group Sustainability, Policy & Risk Director, Gemfields Group, UK
Thursday, 4 November:
Keynote: COVID-19 economic fallout: realising the aspirations of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement
Presented by:
- Stephen Karangizi, Director and CEO, African Legal Support Facility, African Development Bank, Côte d'Ivoire
- Caroline Kende-Robb, Senior Adviser, African Center for Economic Transformation, Switzerland
- Frank Dixon Mugyenyi, Interim Coordinator, Africa Minerals Development Centre, African Union, Ethiopia
- Andrew Skipper, Head of Africa Practice, Hogan Lovells, UK
Unique platform
Africa Mining Forum hosts executives and decision-makers to engage directly with key stakeholders, investors, and asset managers through the unique networking channels to identify promising projects and deploy capital in Africa’s mining. The event also provides extensive opportunities to industry technology and service providers to showcase and demonstrate their practical solutions. Some 2000 mining professionals from 78 countries are expected to attend the event online.
Africa Mining Forum is hosted on the Mine.it Africa – Connect platform, a unique, all-in-one, interactive digital mining platform providing in one place, African mining news and opportunities, live, interactive events and engagement.
Mining Review Africa is the leading monthly magazine and digital platform in the African mining industry. Every month, MRA reaches an audience of over 50 000 influential mining authorities and key decision makers through a variety of channels, including an interactive website, videos and print distribution at all major mining conferences in Africa and across the globe.
Register online for access to Mine.It Africa - Connect.
The event is organised by The Vuka Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include Enlit Africa, DRC Mining Week, Nigeria Mining Week, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM and CEM Africa.
