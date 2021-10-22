Cavallo Horse & Rider Takes on Horse Owners' Performance Concerns
It's time for fall trail rides and the end-of year final events. Cavallo Hoof Boots can help many horses avoid bruises and have support during the season's rides -- plus, a growing number of associations are allowing the boots during competitions. Read on to find out how Cavallo Hoof Boots can be worn in many performance settings this fall.
Denver, CO, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Want to outfit horses with hoof boots for this fall's trail rides and during the season's high-performance final events? Cavallo Hoof Boots (https://www.cavallo-inc.com) stay on as horses trot through water, gallop and even jump.
In Cavallo’s first “Tackling Concerns” article (https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/newsgroup/29534/25344/), Cavallo President Carole Herder helped horse owners understand how horses’ hooves heal and recover from past injuries and how horses move naturally with the boots in place. Here, the company takes on any concerns about how hoof boots stay on or impact horses as they move out and perform in any events. Read on to erase any concerns about having your horse wear Cavallo Hoof Boots on any ride, and at any speed.
Past Worry #1: Will the boots take too long to put on?
A Cavallo boot takes only seconds to put on. They slide right on; just place the boot on the horse then Velcro the front.
Past Worry #2: Are boots slippery on the pavement or when riding on grass, snow, or ice?
The sole of Cavallo boots is naturally grippy on pavement and asphalt. For slicker surfaces such as wet grass or ice, the company offers studs that can be inserted into any of the company's boot models.
Past Worry #3: Will the boots move around on a horse’s feet?
When Cavallo boots are sized correctly, they are snug in at least one direction, which prevents movement. Correctly sized boots remain securely in place. For horses with changing hoof sizes, or that have special fitting issues, the insert sole pads and/or Cavallo Pastern Wraps can help adjust and tighten fit as needed.
Past Worry #4: Will a horse stumble or interfere with boots on?
While every horse is a unique individual, the majority of horses have no problem with Cavallo boots and move effortlessly in them. Without metal shoes to restrict circulation, horses can feel their feet and know exactly where they are placing them.
Past Worry #5: Will boots be too expensive to use, replacing them constantly?
Typically, Cavallo boots will last 1-2 years. However, the company reports hearing from multiple boot owners who are using Cavallo boots for far longer than that. Some customers report that they last up to 10 years.
Past Worry #6: Can horses jump in boots?
Yes, many riders jump and even compete in jumper classes in Cavallo boots. There are also riders using them for hunt riding and cross-country eventing.
Past Worry #7: Can horses gallop in boots?
Yes, horses can gallop in Cavallo boots. The key is to achieve a good fit and boots are secure to do just about anything.
Past Worry #8: Can horses wear boots in water?
Cavallo boots love the water. A great-fitting pair of Cavallos will take horses through any water or mud, lakes, streams, and rivers.
Past Worry #8: Can horses compete in boots?
Cavallo wishes the answer was a resounding yes, of course! Various horse show organizations all have different rules. Some have approved hoof boots for competition. Contact each organization directly to inquire about the event you'd like.
Past Worry #9: How difficult is it to make the change to barefoot?
Transitioning to a barefoot and natural lifestyle for a horse is not difficult. In fact, in many cases, it's simply a matter of removing the metal shoes, keeping hooves trimmed, and using Cavallo Hoof Boots for comfort and protection. It can become challenging when the shoes come off, and some more serious problems (that were already brewing in the horse’s hooves) become apparent. Because of the increase in blood circulation, a horse's hoof can become enervated, and he may feel the discomfort more strongly. However, usually, it is just a matter of supporting him through the rough patch. Liken the shift to the discomfort felt when mild frostbite thaws. It passes with increased circulation and stimulation. During this temporary period, use Cavallos for turnout to make a horse more willing to move about. It’s also great to consult a veterinarian about giving MSM or a mild pain reliever if horses seem very uncomfortable. Without metal shoes, the freer-flowing nutrients and oxygen in the blood will speed up the process of healing. This all being said, it is more often a painless transition which, when supported by Cavallos, will benefit your horse enormously.
Want to know more? The Cavallo website is loaded with research, testimonials, and FAQs to help during the transition to barefoot and prepare horses for any sport. Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com for more help or join the discussion on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots.
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: "There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven," and the newly-released, "Hoofprints on The Journey." Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call (877) 818-0037 from the USA or Canada or call direct, (604) 740-0037.
