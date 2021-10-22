Redcat Releases the Kaiju EXT, 1:8 Scale 4WD, 6S Ready, Monster Truck
Phoenix, AZ, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Redcat has taken the popular 1:8 scale Kaiju monster truck and extended its wheelbase, along with some additional changes. These changes include new belted tires, motor heatsink with fan, new motor mount, metal servo horn, rear wing and a body that comes in white or copper.
The Kaiju EXT has a new and longer chassis which brings the wheelbase to 360mm. This gives the Kaiju EXT an additional 51mm of wheelbase over the original Kaiju. The Kaiju EXT has three sealed differentials, each with metal internal gears. The durable gear differentials are smooth and the center differential helps the Kaiju EXT perform like a race bred monster truck. The entire drivetrain is enclosed inside the chassis to protect it from rocks and debris.
The Kaiju EXT is 6S ready and will accept single or double LIPO batteries. The Kaiju EXT can handle a single 6S LIPO or double 3S LIPO batteries. If you prefer to run 4S through the Kaiju EXT, you’ll be happy to know it is also capable of running a single 4S LIPO or double 2S LIPO batteries. The Kaiju EXT uses the popular T-style battery connectors and includes a jumper for single battery pack configurations.
Hobbywing’s powerful 150A Brushless ESC and 4-pole 4068 2100Kv brushless motor are both waterproof and dustproof and the ESC features low voltage cutoff, as well as overheating protection. The brushless 4068 2100Kv motor is fitted with an aluminum heat sink and electric cooling fan for consistent cooling and performance.
Redcat has fitted the HEXFLY 25Kg metal geared digital steering servo with a metal servo horn for added strength. Steel CVA drive shafts, steel internal differential gears, 17mm aluminum hex hubs, rubber sealed ball bearings, sealed drivetrain and extra durable plastics are some of the other performance and durability components standard on the Kaiju EXT. Redcat has even added high strength captive ball ends to the steering and suspension links. The Kaiju EXT’s four aluminum threaded body oil-filled coil-over shocks are super smooth and provide excellent damping. The suspension is completely adjustable and tunable for most driving styles and conditions and comes pre-tuned for most surfaces.
The Kaiju EXT features an adjustable wheelie bar with rubber wheels for additional stability control. The Licensed IROC Sniper M/T tires have internal belts which eliminate high speed expansion and ballooning during donuts and wheelies. The sporty looking body features a working air scoop on the roof and body clip lanyards. For more information about the Kaiju EXT visit: https://www.redcatracing.com/products/kaijuext
Contact
Mat Lemay
602-454-6445
www.redcatracing.com
