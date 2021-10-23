Cybersecurity Awareness Month: CoverMe Provides Tips for Enhancing Online Privacy
Cybersecurity experts explain why it is imperative to raise cybersecurity awareness and upgrade online practices, adding luster to Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 by providing practical advice to help protect personal data in relatable scenarios.
San Jose, CA, October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The channels and methods to connect, communicate, and collaborate have tremendously transited to the cyber world. However, while people are used to carrying out more forms of activities in the online space, the fences and antitheft doors to data, no matter for individuals or organizations, are still far from stable, many fragile, and even severely broken.
The ever-growing cybersecurity problem
For users of a variety of online consumer services, it is dangerous to leave all your important data unprotected. A scary fact that may out of the general knowledge of most people is that there are some dark corners in the cyber world where user data stolen during online activities might be leaked, sold, and potentially used in scams.
In September, the Federal Trade Commission banned a stalkerware app that exposed the phone data of more than 2,000 people. According to a press release of FTC, the illegal secret surveillance provided by the apps made it easy for stalkers and abusers to monitor their potential targets and steal sensitive information about their physical movements, phone use, and online activities.
To protect online privacy and personal data from stalkers, hackers, and other threats, it is important to bring cybersecurity awareness into day-to-day practices. Cybersecurity should not be an afterthought.
#BeCyberSmart in everyday life
Cybersecurity experts at CoverMe shared tips to take precautions against several common cyber threats and stay secure in daily online activities:
Always prepare a second phone number aside from your personal number in case some people, services, or organizations ask for your phone number while you don’t want to give out your real number. It’s always more secure to carry a spare tire for the car you drive every day. The case is just the same in terms of fatal personal information like a private phone number. when you can easily block the unwanted robocalls and avoid tracking with a disposal phone number, you’ll thank yourself for making the smart decision.
Use disappearing messages to send sensitive information. When it’s inevitable to use online messaging to send personal information, make sure to use messages that support end-to-end encryption and can be set to self-destruct as soon as you want. Leaving your personal information in other’s devices just sets the data in danger of potential breaches, snooping, and spying.
Lock your personal data in an online vault and update default passwords. Keeping backups of important e-copy files is actually a good habit, in case of accidental loss or breakage. Instead of saving it simply in the phone without any protection, storing and locking the private files with an encrypted vault service would be more secure. With multi-layers of encryption, the potential spread of endless risks and crimes that could come after a lost phone would be avoided.
About CoverMe
Founded in 2012 in San Jose, California, CoverMe is dedicated to offering mobile security for all smartphone users. CoverMe develops mobile apps and cloud services to enhance the privacy and security of smartphone users and to protect private information stored on smartphones.
For more information, please visit http://www.coverme.ws/ or download the CoverMe app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
