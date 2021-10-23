ELTA Systems Announced to Sponsor SMi Group’s Air Missile Defence Technology Conference in 4 Weeks
SMi Group reports: ELTA Systems joins the exciting sponsor line-up at the Air Missile Defence Technology Conference, taking place in London next month.
London, United Kingdom, October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- It was announced recently that the US Army will conduct an air defense exercise codenamed "Operation Iron Island" in its military base in Guam. As part of these drills, it will re-evaluate the effectiveness of a potent missile system that has proved its mettle in the Middle East.
The Iron Dome is a Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) system. The system comprises several launch units, each of which is loaded with about 20 interceptors. Highly automated, it also includes associated radars and a battle management and control unit.
Its key features include a detection and tracking radar, battle management and weapon control system (BMC), and a missile-firing unit (MFU). The radar system has been developed by Israeli defense company Elta Systems. (source: eurasiantimes.com)
SMi Group is delighted to welcome back ELTA Systems who will sponsor, present and exhibit at this year's Air Missile Defence Technology Conference, taking place in London on the 17th and 18th November 2021. Delegates will have the exclusive opportunity to hear more about ELTA's air missile defence solutions from their presentation (details to be announced shortly) and visit their stand in the exhibition area at the conference.
Registration will be closing soon, interested parties can register at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/PR5.
ELTA Systems Ltd. (“ELTA”) is a group and wholly owned subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (“IAI”), Israel’s leading Defense Company and a global leader in the defense and aerospace sectors. ELTA has achieved a leading position in the local and international markets as a high-end radar and electronics manufacture, systems house and a systems integrator. They develop technologically advanced, innovative solutions for defense, paramilitary, government, and law enforcement customers as well as for the civilian market.
Their Air Defense and Naval Systems Division designs, develops and produces advanced air & missile defense and naval radars, integrated systems for advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Early Warning and fire control solutions. The world-renowned MMR radar used in the Iron Dome air defense system is an example.
This year's agenda features an unrivalled speaker line-up including high-level officials from nations paving the air and missile defence landscape. The nations presenting include: Australia, Hungary, Lithuania, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, UK, USA, NATO, and more
The two-day programme is available at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/PR5.
Air Missile Defence Technology
London, UK
17-18 November 2021
Sponsored by ELTA Systems, Raytheon Technologies, Real-Time Innovations, Inc. and Weibel Scientific
For sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0)207 827 6130 or jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.
For delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0)207 827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
The Iron Dome is a Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) system. The system comprises several launch units, each of which is loaded with about 20 interceptors. Highly automated, it also includes associated radars and a battle management and control unit.
Its key features include a detection and tracking radar, battle management and weapon control system (BMC), and a missile-firing unit (MFU). The radar system has been developed by Israeli defense company Elta Systems. (source: eurasiantimes.com)
SMi Group is delighted to welcome back ELTA Systems who will sponsor, present and exhibit at this year's Air Missile Defence Technology Conference, taking place in London on the 17th and 18th November 2021. Delegates will have the exclusive opportunity to hear more about ELTA's air missile defence solutions from their presentation (details to be announced shortly) and visit their stand in the exhibition area at the conference.
Registration will be closing soon, interested parties can register at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/PR5.
ELTA Systems Ltd. (“ELTA”) is a group and wholly owned subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (“IAI”), Israel’s leading Defense Company and a global leader in the defense and aerospace sectors. ELTA has achieved a leading position in the local and international markets as a high-end radar and electronics manufacture, systems house and a systems integrator. They develop technologically advanced, innovative solutions for defense, paramilitary, government, and law enforcement customers as well as for the civilian market.
Their Air Defense and Naval Systems Division designs, develops and produces advanced air & missile defense and naval radars, integrated systems for advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Early Warning and fire control solutions. The world-renowned MMR radar used in the Iron Dome air defense system is an example.
This year's agenda features an unrivalled speaker line-up including high-level officials from nations paving the air and missile defence landscape. The nations presenting include: Australia, Hungary, Lithuania, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, UK, USA, NATO, and more
The two-day programme is available at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/PR5.
Air Missile Defence Technology
London, UK
17-18 November 2021
Sponsored by ELTA Systems, Raytheon Technologies, Real-Time Innovations, Inc. and Weibel Scientific
For sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0)207 827 6130 or jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.
For delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0)207 827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Contact
SMi GroupContact
Trizsa Ardael
(0) 20 7827 6086
http://www.airmissiledefence.com/PR5
Trizsa Ardael
(0) 20 7827 6086
http://www.airmissiledefence.com/PR5
Categories