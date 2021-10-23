KIB Partners with Vizient for Annual Community Day Group Paints at Fritz Park Petting Farm
Irving, TX, October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) recently partnered with Irving-based Vizient, Inc. for their annual “Community Day” project. On Oct. 12, 23 employee volunteers met at the Fritz Park Petting Farm for a morning of service in painting the large animal enclosure. These volunteers, armed with scrapers, rollers and brushes, gave a bright vibrant look to the area by applying a fresh coat of black paint to the metal fencing, for a combined total of 69 hours of service.
This marked KIB’s 12th year of teaming with Vizient for this annual event, where employees are given time off work to participate in service projects with local nonprofit organizations.
The City of Irving Parks Department provided supplies and technical guidance for the project, while James Hull and Amanda List returned as the Vizient team co-leaders.
“We enjoyed hosting the Vizient employee volunteers here at the Petting Farm,” said KIB Board Member Kelly Horn. "We greatly value our relationship with companies like Vizient that place a high value on community engagement and volunteerism. It’s also nice to see that many of the same Vizient volunteers choose to work with us year after year in meaningful projects."
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
