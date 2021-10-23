TEDxStLouis Presents "What Now?" and "What Next?" Talks
Two-part TED series highlights innovation, women, and leadership.
St. Louis, MO, October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TEDxStLouis, a nonprofit community of learners and change-agents in St. Louis, will hold a two-part series of talks on Fri., Dec. 3 at the America’s Center Ferrara Theatre located at 701 Convention Plaza. Tickets range from $38 to $45 for General Admission tickets and $75 to $125 for the VIP experience.
The “What Now?” TEDxStLouis Women’s event from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. will spotlight the forward-thinking nature of St. Louis women in various fields. The TEDxStLouis “What Next?” Innovation event from 5 to 9 p.m. will include cutting-edge leaders who approach their fields from new directions.
What Now? Speakers
● Adrian Bracy, president of Adrian Bracy & Associates, “Why Nonprofits Should Make a Profit”
● Maxine Clark, Founder of Build-A-Bear and CEO of Clark-Fox Family Foundation, “An Interview with Maxine Clark”
● Charli Cooksey, Founder and CEO of WEPOWER, “The Fiery Power of We”
● Erin King, Physician and Executive Director of Hope Clinic for Women, “Missouri - Your Mothers are Dying”
● Kelly Pratt-Kreidich, Photographer and Owner of Pratt+Kreidich Photography, “Dancers & Dogs: Art as a Social Remedy”
● Quinn Tyminski, Washington U School of Medicine instructor, “Occupational Therapy for the Homeless”
What Next? Speakers
● Josh Allen, Founder of Companion Baking, “Changing Our Culture by Watching Our Waste”
● Emily Lohse-Busch, Executive Director of Arch Grants, “Be Unreasonably Generous”
● Sukanya Mani, Interdisciplinary Artist, “Paper Cutting Art Explores Physics & Philosophy”
● Jim McKelvey, Serial Entrepreneur and CEO of Square/Invisibly, “The Innovation Stack: Building an Unbeatable Business One Crazy Idea at a Time”
● Brian Owens, Founder & Creative Director of LIFE Creative, “Art & Music for the Under-Served”
● Colin Rohfling, Director of Sustainable Development at HDR Inc., “Buildings That Regenerate”
● Sarah Schlafly, Founder of Mighty Cricket, “It’s Time to Embrace Insects as a Food Source”
TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. Founded in 2013, TEDxStLouis, formerly TEDxGatewayArch, provides the community with events, connections, and ongoing information.
