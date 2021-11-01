CapitaLand Reinforces Sustainability Commitment by Deepening CapitaLand Hope Foundation’s Community Support for Environmental Causes
Contributes S$500,000 to Singapore’s next-generation sustainability-focused library at Lot One Shoppers’ Mall, and introduces CapitaLand Environmental Education Programme to instill in children the importance of protecting our planet.
Singapore, Singapore, November 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CapitaLand Group is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability by deepening its philanthropic arm CapitaLand Hope Foundation’s (CHF) community support for environmental causes. Besides contributing to uplift the lives of children and seniors in need, CHF will continue its support for innovative sustainable initiatives and expand its outreach to encourage the community to play a part in protecting the planet for a more sustainable future. This further elevates CapitaLand’s ongoing efforts to create positive impact on the environment and society as part of its 2030 Sustainability Master Plan.
CHF is contributing S$500,000 to a first-of-its-kind green showcase, named Green Grove, at National Library Board’s (NLB) next-generation sustainability-focused library, Choa Chu Kang Public Library, at Lot One Shoppers’ Mall. A first in a Singapore library, the Green Grove features an Augmented Reality (AR) Learning Trail where visitors can interact with AR content and learn about Singapore’s wildlife and natural landscapes. There will be a Hydroponics Showcase where workshops will be held to foster interest in urban farming solutions and food security in Singapore. A Climate Action Corner displays information on climate change to educate the importance of protecting the environment and provide inspiration on minimising one’s carbon footprint. Visitors can also access real-time environmental and nature-related information such as weather forecasts, air quality and bio-diversity activities on a live statistics display.
The Green Grove is a key feature of the revamped Choa Chu Kang Public Library which will be officially reopened by guest-of-honour Minister for Communications and Information, Ms. Josephine Teo, on 27 October 2021, and to the public on 28 October 2021. Green Grove aims to reach out to more than 130,000 visitors within the first year. Guided tours of the Green Grove will also be held by NLB.
CHF’s support also includes NLB’s biannual Green Market and annual Great Make-Over Project. The first Green Market entitled "Green Market: SG Tech Food Fest," featuring both online and physical programmes will run from 12 to 14 November 2021. Children aged 5 to 9 can learn about food waste under CHF’s new CapitaLand Environmental Educational Programme conducted by CapitaLand staff volunteers. Parents can register their children for sessions to be held on 13 November 2021 and 14 November 2021. The Great Make-Over Project which is scheduled to start in December 2021, involves the community in co-solutioning to reimagine and reinvent spaces to promote sustainable living, with expert advice from green organisations.
Mr. Tan Seng Chai, Executive Director of CHF, who is also Chief Corporate and People Officer of CapitaLand Investment[1], said: “At CapitaLand, we place sustainability at the core of everything we do. As a socially responsible company, we work to bring about positive and lasting change through equipping our communities with greater environmental consciousness. Since 2005, CHF has supported more than 456,000 beneficiaries including children and seniors in need. CHF’s contribution for NLB’s next-generation sustainability-focused library, dovetails with our expansion of CHF’s support beyond children and seniors in need to environmental causes. Through educational programmes for children conducted by our staff volunteers, we aim to inculcate the importance of protecting our planet, as well as inspire them to take collective action to combat climate change. We will continue to step up our efforts to build an inclusive and sustainable society for future generations.”
Mr. Ng Cher Pong, Chief Executive Officer of NLB, said: “Our libraries promote active learning and information literacy for the community. With a focus on sustainability for Choa Chu Kang Public Library, we hope it can become a place for all walks of life to come and learn more about protecting the environment. We would like to thank CapitaLand Hope Foundation for supporting the library’s Green Grove as well as rallying staff volunteers to educate the community on adopting a sustainable lifestyle.”
CapitaLand Environmental Education Programme
CapitaLand Environmental Education Programme aims to raise environmental awareness among the young, including climate change issues and how they can adopt environment-friendly practices such as reducing, recycling and upcycling food waste. CapitaLand staff volunteers will be trained to conduct the programme through engaging storytelling and interactive activities.
The programme will kickstart on 23 October 2021 and aims to reach more than 300 pre-school children from My First Skool centres supported under Bright Horizons Fund[2]. Children will learn how to reduce food waste through virtual sessions.
Notes:
[1] CapitaLand Investment, the real estate investment management business of CapitaLand Group, was listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 20 September 2021.
[2] Bright Horizons Fund is a charity fund established by NTUC First Campus to provide financial support for pre-school children from low-income families.
CHF is contributing S$500,000 to a first-of-its-kind green showcase, named Green Grove, at National Library Board’s (NLB) next-generation sustainability-focused library, Choa Chu Kang Public Library, at Lot One Shoppers’ Mall. A first in a Singapore library, the Green Grove features an Augmented Reality (AR) Learning Trail where visitors can interact with AR content and learn about Singapore’s wildlife and natural landscapes. There will be a Hydroponics Showcase where workshops will be held to foster interest in urban farming solutions and food security in Singapore. A Climate Action Corner displays information on climate change to educate the importance of protecting the environment and provide inspiration on minimising one’s carbon footprint. Visitors can also access real-time environmental and nature-related information such as weather forecasts, air quality and bio-diversity activities on a live statistics display.
The Green Grove is a key feature of the revamped Choa Chu Kang Public Library which will be officially reopened by guest-of-honour Minister for Communications and Information, Ms. Josephine Teo, on 27 October 2021, and to the public on 28 October 2021. Green Grove aims to reach out to more than 130,000 visitors within the first year. Guided tours of the Green Grove will also be held by NLB.
CHF’s support also includes NLB’s biannual Green Market and annual Great Make-Over Project. The first Green Market entitled "Green Market: SG Tech Food Fest," featuring both online and physical programmes will run from 12 to 14 November 2021. Children aged 5 to 9 can learn about food waste under CHF’s new CapitaLand Environmental Educational Programme conducted by CapitaLand staff volunteers. Parents can register their children for sessions to be held on 13 November 2021 and 14 November 2021. The Great Make-Over Project which is scheduled to start in December 2021, involves the community in co-solutioning to reimagine and reinvent spaces to promote sustainable living, with expert advice from green organisations.
Mr. Tan Seng Chai, Executive Director of CHF, who is also Chief Corporate and People Officer of CapitaLand Investment[1], said: “At CapitaLand, we place sustainability at the core of everything we do. As a socially responsible company, we work to bring about positive and lasting change through equipping our communities with greater environmental consciousness. Since 2005, CHF has supported more than 456,000 beneficiaries including children and seniors in need. CHF’s contribution for NLB’s next-generation sustainability-focused library, dovetails with our expansion of CHF’s support beyond children and seniors in need to environmental causes. Through educational programmes for children conducted by our staff volunteers, we aim to inculcate the importance of protecting our planet, as well as inspire them to take collective action to combat climate change. We will continue to step up our efforts to build an inclusive and sustainable society for future generations.”
Mr. Ng Cher Pong, Chief Executive Officer of NLB, said: “Our libraries promote active learning and information literacy for the community. With a focus on sustainability for Choa Chu Kang Public Library, we hope it can become a place for all walks of life to come and learn more about protecting the environment. We would like to thank CapitaLand Hope Foundation for supporting the library’s Green Grove as well as rallying staff volunteers to educate the community on adopting a sustainable lifestyle.”
CapitaLand Environmental Education Programme
CapitaLand Environmental Education Programme aims to raise environmental awareness among the young, including climate change issues and how they can adopt environment-friendly practices such as reducing, recycling and upcycling food waste. CapitaLand staff volunteers will be trained to conduct the programme through engaging storytelling and interactive activities.
The programme will kickstart on 23 October 2021 and aims to reach more than 300 pre-school children from My First Skool centres supported under Bright Horizons Fund[2]. Children will learn how to reduce food waste through virtual sessions.
Notes:
[1] CapitaLand Investment, the real estate investment management business of CapitaLand Group, was listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 20 September 2021.
[2] Bright Horizons Fund is a charity fund established by NTUC First Campus to provide financial support for pre-school children from low-income families.
Contact
CapitaLandContact
Olivia Lim
+6567133093
www.capitaland.com
Olivia Lim
+6567133093
www.capitaland.com
Categories