Calling All US DOD to Attend SMi’s Counter UAS Technology Conference
SMi Group reports: US DOD can attend Counter UAS Technology for free.
London, United Kingdom, October 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With just seven weeks remaining until Counter UAS Technology conference SMi would like to invite US DOD to attend this event for free.
Interested US DOD parties can register for free at: http://www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR7PRCOM
Taking place on 6th to 7th December 2021 in Arlington, USA. The 2021 conference will showcase the latest technology in the market to ensure that DoD personnel, equipment, and infrastructure from the proliferation of hostile drones.
Attendees will get the opportunity to meet and Network with international speakers from NATO and aligned nations to discover how they are defending their defence networks from drone attacks.
With the establishment of the US DoD Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office, (JCO) there is now a drive across the US Armed Forces to have a comprehensive and centralised approach to tackling the ever-evolving drone threat facing the nation. With this in mind, there will be a keynote welcoming address on “Developing and Implementing a force-Wide framework for Counter-Small UAS Technology” on day one presented by Ms Nicole Thomas, Division Chief For Strategy And Policy, Joint C-sUAS Office, US DoD.
Key Speakers Include:
· Colonel (Retd.) Dave Shank, Former Commandant, Army Air Defense Artillery School, Fort Sill, United States Army
· Mr. Don Kelley, Project Manager, Ground Based Air Defense (GBAD), PEO Land Systems, USMC
· Mr. Timothy Bennett, Director, Air Domain Awareness, Science & Technology Directorate, Department of Homeland Security
· Mr. DJ Smith, Technical Surveillance Agent, High Tech Crimes Division/Bureau Of Criminal Investigations, Virginia State Police
· Mr. Larry Friese Jr., Counter-UAS Red Team Specialist, AISC and Former US DoD Engineer, United States Army
· Ms. Nicole Thomas, Division Chief for Strategy And Policy, Joint C-sUAS Office, US DoD
· Mr. Jeffrey Langhout, Director, Aviation & Missile Center, US Army futures Command
· Colonel Loyd Beal, Project Manager, Terrestrial Sensors, PEO IEW&S, United States Army
· Colonel Scott Anderson, Project Manager for Unmanned Aircraft Systems, PEO Aviation, US Army
· Lieutenant Colonel Eric Like, Branch Chief, Cyber Integration & Transition Branch, Information Directorate, US Air force Research Laboratory
· Lieutenant Colonel Clifford M. Piernick, Deputy Director, Defensive Base Operations Division, United States Air force
· Mr. Richard Ast, Deputy Director, Unmanned Systems Technology, Platforms and Weapons Technology Office, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E)
For more information on the event and agenda, please visit: http://www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR7PRCOM.
6th – 7th December 2021
Arlington, USA
http://www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR7PRCOM
For Delegate, sponsorship or exhibition queries, contact Justin Predescu on Jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)207 827 6130
For media queries, please contact Nisha Poyser-Reid at npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
