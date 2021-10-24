Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Warnock Tanner & Associates and Computech
Maumee, OH, October 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The seller, Warnock Tanner & Associates, has been operating a successful IT services/management company for over 25 years. WTA Consulting’s customers range in size from small local businesses to Fortune 500 businesses. WTA specialized in Complete Consulting, Development & Implementation Services for Oracle Primavera.
The buyer, Computech, provides IT consulting services across the globe. Computech services have transformed customer organizations into agile business powerhouses. Computech is fast emerging as the preferred enterprise solution provider in all major industries.
“Roger and I would like to thank the Benchmark team for all of their assistance in the selling of WTA. We appreciate all of your hard work, and it was a pleasure working with all of you. Again, thank you.” - Rich Rusgo, Partner
“The Computech Team appreciates everyone at Benchmark to help see this transaction to its end. Their staff is very professional, and communication was excellent throughout the process of the deal. We valued their experience and all of the data they provided to keep us updated.” - Brian Koehl, Vice President of Strategic Development
“WTA and Computech were the perfect match. Getting to the finish line in a transaction is never easy, however, everyone involved worked extremely hard to achieve a win-win solution for all. I wish all involved the best with their new endeavors.” – Matthew Kekelis, Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
