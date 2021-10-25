SMARTFormulator Unveils New Nutritional Management Module, SaaS Model, Manufacturing-ERP Features and a New Product Announcement at NYSCC Supplier’s Day New York 2021
Another round of innovation and features promoting market alignment for the cosmetics/personal care industry, Nutrition & Paints/Adhesives Industry.
Marlboro, NJ, October 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SMARTFormulator LLC, a Marlboro, New Jersey-based developer of the SMART Formulator R&D management PLM software and SMART-Manufacturing ERP production management software, will formally unveil the software’s latest enhancements, at the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists Suppliers Day at the Jacob Javitz Center in NY city November 10/11. The SMARTFormulator suite offers an intuitive, fully integrated, standardized, centralized 21 CFR Part 11 FDA compliant platform enabling end-to-end information management for R&D, Product Lifecycle Management from Concept-to-Commercialization of a product, regulatory checks, lab batching, change management, Quality control/Stability testing, COA Creation, Sales Order Management, CRM, Suppliers, Customers & Purchasing, and overall production/manufacturing from Order capture-to-Shipping & Invoicing. The software creates efficiencies, speeds time to market, and offers secure role-based user access for formulation laboratories, contract manufacturers, packaging and finished goods manufacturing companies. The company will present demos both days in Booth 542.
Launched in 2009, the SMART Formulator suite, designed by chemical industry executives, eliminates the use of Paper/Excel/Access, disparate applications, and use of complex technology solutions, tools that typically present inefficiencies within small to midsize companies. Offered as both hosted and enterprise installed, the latest major enhancements include:
Module for Vitamin/Nutritional/Supplement formulation management including enhanced regulatory, labelling, and formulations calculations. The net benefit is faster, more compliant formulation execution and data management. The module incorporates Industry leading expertise from major vitamin manufacturers.
SMARTFormulator SaaS version on the cloud. The flagship SMARTFormulator formulations management/PLM solution will be available in a pure cloud version enabling faster deployment and reduced IT costs. Clients now have the option of enterprise installed, cloud hosted, and SaaS.
Enhancements for SMART Manufacturing-ERP software: Several new features to aid finished goods manufacturing from “concept to commercialization”; Product launch and Order Management from beginning to end with a patent pending 23 steps or less “Visual Process Flow” to complete any orders entered into the system.
New Product Announcement: Coming in 2022 we will be launching not only a new enhancement for SMARTFormulator, but also new product for market. Stop by to discuss!
Rachel Schneider, Director Business Development noted: “The SMARTFormulator Suite is continually evolving in line with market and client needs. Many cosmetic firms have launched beauty supplements and CBD focused health/beauty vitamin/nutrition type products which drove the need for this enhancement. We were fortunate to engage frontline scientists and regulatory experts who assisted in the development. The SMARTFormulator was re-engineered into a SaaS version, launching year-end, to create even faster deployment, standardization, and reduce IT costs. The platform is hosted on MS-Azure with encryption and multifactor authentication for the highest security. We also added new functionality with the input of our contract manufacturers to further align SMART Manufacturing-ERP with evolving process manufacturing practices. We are proud of the 99% inventory management precision and less than 2 month deployment for the suite. Clients have achieved fast ROI, better compliance with precise and complete audit trail with granular level of details, faster time to market, and are handling supply chain issues with greater data precision and management.”
The SMARTFormulator team will present demos at the show as well as demonstrate all the new functions and more. Visit us at Booth 542.
Launched in 2009, the SMART Formulator suite, designed by chemical industry executives, eliminates the use of Paper/Excel/Access, disparate applications, and use of complex technology solutions, tools that typically present inefficiencies within small to midsize companies. Offered as both hosted and enterprise installed, the latest major enhancements include:
Module for Vitamin/Nutritional/Supplement formulation management including enhanced regulatory, labelling, and formulations calculations. The net benefit is faster, more compliant formulation execution and data management. The module incorporates Industry leading expertise from major vitamin manufacturers.
SMARTFormulator SaaS version on the cloud. The flagship SMARTFormulator formulations management/PLM solution will be available in a pure cloud version enabling faster deployment and reduced IT costs. Clients now have the option of enterprise installed, cloud hosted, and SaaS.
Enhancements for SMART Manufacturing-ERP software: Several new features to aid finished goods manufacturing from “concept to commercialization”; Product launch and Order Management from beginning to end with a patent pending 23 steps or less “Visual Process Flow” to complete any orders entered into the system.
New Product Announcement: Coming in 2022 we will be launching not only a new enhancement for SMARTFormulator, but also new product for market. Stop by to discuss!
Rachel Schneider, Director Business Development noted: “The SMARTFormulator Suite is continually evolving in line with market and client needs. Many cosmetic firms have launched beauty supplements and CBD focused health/beauty vitamin/nutrition type products which drove the need for this enhancement. We were fortunate to engage frontline scientists and regulatory experts who assisted in the development. The SMARTFormulator was re-engineered into a SaaS version, launching year-end, to create even faster deployment, standardization, and reduce IT costs. The platform is hosted on MS-Azure with encryption and multifactor authentication for the highest security. We also added new functionality with the input of our contract manufacturers to further align SMART Manufacturing-ERP with evolving process manufacturing practices. We are proud of the 99% inventory management precision and less than 2 month deployment for the suite. Clients have achieved fast ROI, better compliance with precise and complete audit trail with granular level of details, faster time to market, and are handling supply chain issues with greater data precision and management.”
The SMARTFormulator team will present demos at the show as well as demonstrate all the new functions and more. Visit us at Booth 542.
Contact
SMARTFormulator LLCContact
Rachel Schneider
917-318-9848
www.smartformulator.com
Rachel Schneider
917-318-9848
www.smartformulator.com
Categories