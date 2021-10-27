Karma Butler Gives $10,000 Self-Improvement Services, and Branding Deals to Uplift Next Generations
To assist with finances, anxiety, depression, and personal growth issues, from COVID-19, CEO of NGUG - Next Generation Up Global, is giving $10,000 in services.
Miami, FL, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The global COVID-19 Pandemic has forced everyday people to stay at home, loose income opportunities, and has raised household anxiety, and depression levels. Entreprenuer, Karma Butler, is solving many of these problems for individuals with his “Live Your Dream,” 3 Day Virtual-Live Training Event. The mastermind, and motivator is offering the training for free to assist individuals seeking to be motivated, educated, and promoted during a time where many are struggling to keep daily life essentials functioning.
Karma Butler is an award-winning business operator, an internationally acclaimed entertainer, a seasoned educator, an iconic brand-builder, and a rising motivator. Valedictorian graduate of his class, five-year public school teacher, and performing arts teacher for Grant Gustin, star of the Flash Television Series, formed the beginning of Karma Butler’s entrepreneurial journey. Appearing in the original American Pie motion picture, starring in national television commercials for Credit Karma, and Gain Flings on Devious Maids, garnered Butler’s path as a producer. Currently in production of his third television series/brand, Executive Producer Karma Butler has had his episodes broadcast on CBS, and My Network TV affiliates. 5517, his debut EP landed Butler on a cover music-magazine spot, and his previous single featured by Sony earned this rising star a #1 song charting single. America’s #1 Steakhouse Chain, Texas Roadhouse, awarded Butler one of the company’s highest honors, Service Manager of the Year finalist, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and later promoted Butler to Managing Partner/Owner of a multi-million dollar revenue generating location in Florida.
Butler will share industry leading secrets, and tips on branding, networking, leadership, and motivation to help individuals have success, and live their dream in 2022, and beyond. $10,000 in self-improvement, and branding services, from Next Generation Up Global, will be given out during the 3-Day Live Event. To join, and participate in “How To Live Your Dream,” Free 3-Day Live Training Event, RSVP Online at https://www.karmabutler.xyz
About NGUG - Next Generation Up Global
The mission of NGUG, Next Generation Up Global, is to uplift, encourage, enlighten, and entertain individuals universally through iconic delivery, encompassing unique branding, world-changing creativity, and solution oriented concepts, collectively identifying our company as the foremost leader of our kind.
