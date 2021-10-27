Enabling the SOF Operator with the Maximum Strategic Advantage at Defense Strategies Institute’s SOF & Worldwide Operations Symposium
Tampa, FL, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 10th annual SOF & Worldwide Operations Symposium, taking place December 8-9, in Tampa, FL. This year’s symposium will feature discussions on the strategic and operational modernization priorities to support and enable the SOF Operator in an increasingly complex, digitized threat environment, highlighting this year’s theme “Modernizing SOF Capabilities Across the Full Spectrum of Conflict”.
The 10th iteration of this symposium will discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the special operation forces community as the DoD, government, IC, industry, and academia work together to enable SOF Operators to be culturally, mentally, physically, and technologically adept to counter and deter adversarial malign influences and secure U.S. interests and dominance worldwide.
The 2021 SOF & Worldwide Operations Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:
- RADM Frank Bradley, USN, Commander, SOCCENT
- BG Shawn Satterfield, USA, Commander, SOCNORTH
- Thomas Kenney, SES, Chief Data Officer/ Director of SOF AI, USSOCOM
- Dr. Isaiah Wilson, President, Joint Special Operations University
- Spencer Baker, Director, Acquisition Agility, SOF AT&L
- COL Paul Weizer, PEO Software Digital Applications, SOF AT&L
- David Breede, PEO Special Reconnaissance, SOF AT&L
- Howard Strahan, Deputy PEO, Science and Technology, SOF AT&L
Compelling Topics to be Covered at the Symposium Include:
- Modernizing SOF Capabilities to Counter and Deter Adversaries Across the Full Spectrum of Conflict
- Supporting SOF and USSOCOM for Maximum Strategic and Competitive Advantage
- Equipping and Training Marine Raiders for Operations in Increasingly Complex Environments
- Leveraging Emerging Technologies for Future SOF
- Elevating the Role of Diplomacy in Information and Irregular Warfare
- Leveraging Development and Defense to Strengthen Global Security Initiative
- And much more.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsor and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Thomas Engelman at tengelman@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3477.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 10th SOF & Worldwide Operations Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://SOF.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
