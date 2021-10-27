Dates Announced for Defense Strategies Institute’s 2022 Joint C2 Summit
Alexandria, VA, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the Joint C2 Summit, occurring January 26-27, 2022 in Alexandria, VA. This year’s summit will focus on evolving current command and control systems for joint multi / all domain operations, highlighting this year’s theme “Ensuring Decision Superiority in an All-Domain Environment”.
As the character of warfare changes, so too must the art and capabilities of C2. This summit will examine the people, process and technologies needed to field a meaningful and robust unified network supporting the future of C2 in a data-dependent and data-saturated world. Senior-level Service Members, Allied and Mission Partners at this summit will discuss evolving technical capabilities such as data transport, mesh networking, identity control access management, AI/ML application, and zero-trust principles into the JADC2 construct along with the policy, doctrine and training that needs to evolve in lockstep.
The 2021 Joint C2 Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- General David Allvin, USAF, Vice Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force
- VADM Daniel Dwyer, USN, Commander, SECOND Fleet/ Commander, Joint Forces Command Norfolk
- LtGen David J. Julazadeh, USAF, Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff for Capability Development, Supreme Allied Command Transformation
- Jane Rathbun, SES, Chief Technology Officer & DASN Information Warfare and Enterprise Services
- Maj Gen Michael J. Schmidt, USAF, PEO, Command, Control, Communication, Intelligence, and Networks, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
- Michael Pagels, CIO and Chief, Battle Management - Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3), Space Development Agency
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Priorities for evolving network transport, data management and hosting and ensuring spectrum access so that data arrives in the right place, at the right time, in the right format
- Building standards-based security architectures on Zero-Trust principles
- Deciding how and where to utilize AI /ML capabilities: at what level do you integrate to aide decision making
- Developing more robust, unified joint processes and standards for how the services build new capabilities that are inherently meshed. How might the JROC best support?
- Increasing integration and current priorities for the IC and NATO towards more robust and interoperable C2 capabilities
- And much more.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Monica McKenzie at mckenzie@dsigroup.org, (917) 435-1266.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Joint C2 Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://jointc2.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
As the character of warfare changes, so too must the art and capabilities of C2. This summit will examine the people, process and technologies needed to field a meaningful and robust unified network supporting the future of C2 in a data-dependent and data-saturated world. Senior-level Service Members, Allied and Mission Partners at this summit will discuss evolving technical capabilities such as data transport, mesh networking, identity control access management, AI/ML application, and zero-trust principles into the JADC2 construct along with the policy, doctrine and training that needs to evolve in lockstep.
The 2021 Joint C2 Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- General David Allvin, USAF, Vice Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force
- VADM Daniel Dwyer, USN, Commander, SECOND Fleet/ Commander, Joint Forces Command Norfolk
- LtGen David J. Julazadeh, USAF, Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff for Capability Development, Supreme Allied Command Transformation
- Jane Rathbun, SES, Chief Technology Officer & DASN Information Warfare and Enterprise Services
- Maj Gen Michael J. Schmidt, USAF, PEO, Command, Control, Communication, Intelligence, and Networks, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
- Michael Pagels, CIO and Chief, Battle Management - Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3), Space Development Agency
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Priorities for evolving network transport, data management and hosting and ensuring spectrum access so that data arrives in the right place, at the right time, in the right format
- Building standards-based security architectures on Zero-Trust principles
- Deciding how and where to utilize AI /ML capabilities: at what level do you integrate to aide decision making
- Developing more robust, unified joint processes and standards for how the services build new capabilities that are inherently meshed. How might the JROC best support?
- Increasing integration and current priorities for the IC and NATO towards more robust and interoperable C2 capabilities
- And much more.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Monica McKenzie at mckenzie@dsigroup.org, (917) 435-1266.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Joint C2 Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://jointc2.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
jointc2.dsigroup.org/
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
jointc2.dsigroup.org/
Categories