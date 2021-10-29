How UPMC Simplifies Supplier Diversity and Inclusion
A tailored solution to simplify the vetting process for diverse suppliers.
Sandy Springs, GA, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Leading Pittsburgh-based health system, UPMC has a long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion. Together with Atlanta-based IBEX, UPMC has elevated the supplier diversity landscape with a unique and robust supplier diversity management system that began more than two years ago.
The system, called Certifiably Diverse, was developed by IBEX in collaboration with UPMC and delivers a simplified approach to register, track, analyze, and communicate with diverse suppliers within a user-friendly application.
As companies across the world shift supplier diversity programs’ success measurements from spend to economic impact, Certifiably Diverse helps organizations to better highlight the effectiveness of their corporate initiatives. Diverse suppliers can self-register through Certifiably Diverse, exponentially increasing engagement with an ever-growing pool of vetted diverse suppliers and potential enterprise customers.
“As we have implemented new protocols to better engage diverse suppliers through Certifiably Diverse, the vetting process of our Supplier Diversity and Inclusion Program has become immensely simplified - improving suppliers’ experience and increasing the efficiency of our supplier diversity and inclusion staff," said George Robinson II, UPMC Director of Supplier Diversity and Inclusion.
UPMC’s Supplier Diversity and Inclusion Program works to provide disadvantaged businesses, including minority, woman-owned, LGTBQ, disabled and veteran-owned vendors, equal access to participate as partners and suppliers of goods and services to UPMC.
By implementing this new software, UPMC can also:
- Better measure its $246 million annual diversity spend across facilities in the US and are better prepared to engage potential consideration of diverse spend across UPMC’s growing global footprint.
- More effectively communicate with potential suppliers to cultivate relationships beyond the over 600 active diverse suppliers
“Thanks to UPMC’s selection of IBEX for the Supplier Diversity software development opportunity, we now have an Advanced Technology Division dedicated to creating innovative applications for our customers,” said Tracey Grace, IBEX CEO. “UPMC has been a very strong partner. Their support has helped to expand IBEX to new heights.”
Certifiably Diverse is a registered product of IBEX, a woman-owned, 8(a) certified consulting and training firm and has remained one of Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies for the past four years.
To learn more about UPMC’s Supplier Diversity and Inclusion Program, click here.
