11th Annual Sunshine Summit to End Hunger to Feature Key Stakeholders Addressing Best Practices to End Hunger in Our Local Communities
Tampa, FL, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The 11th Annual Sunshine Summit to End Hunger is a free two-day high-impact event that will explore research, programs, and best practices to solve Hunger. On October 28th and 29th, 2021, the Sunshine Summit to End Hunger (SSEH), presented by the Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger, will be hosted virtually in partnership with Bread for the World and Florida Impact.
The event will feature a networking event on Thursday, October 28th from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET, and the conference will take place on Friday, October 29th from 8:00 am – 3:30 pm ET. The 11th Annual Summit will provide organizers and the broader anti-hunger community a forum to learn, share, and network while exploring best practices in solving Hunger and increasing food security.
"More than 38 million people in America are food insecure," said Caitlyn Peacock, Executive Director for the Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger. "This annual Summit brings local and national leaders together to increase awareness, promote health, and create a lasting, positive impact while working to build hunger-free communities with access to nutritious food for everyone."
The Summit is free to attendees thanks to our Platinum Sponsor, The Mosaic Company; Silver Sponsor, Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry; and Copper Sponsor, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.
The 2021 SSEH will welcome:
· Anne Swerlick, Senior Policy Analyst, Florida Policy Institute
· Arely Lozano Cantu, Director, Urban Health Programs
· Arianne Corbett, Consultant, No Kid Hungry
· Caitlyn Peacock, Executive Director, Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger
· Carla Bristol, Collaboration Manager at St. Petersburg Youth Farm
· Chelle Stringer, President, Dr Chelle LTD
· Cindy Huddleston, Senior Policy Analyst, Florida Policy Institute
· Cortney Beth Szafran, Food Policy Analyst, Florida Food Policy Council
· Craig Gundersen, Snee Family Endowed Chair at the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty
· Dell DeChant, Associate Chair of the Department of Religious Studies at the University of South Florida
· Dr Sharon Austin, Director of Connectional & Justice Ministries Florida United Methodist Church
· Eleanor Saunders, Executive Director, Emergency Care Help Organization (ECHO) Brandon, FL
· Ellen Vollinger, Legal Director, Food Research and Action Center
· Eric Calloway, Research Scientist at the Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition
· Erica Hall, Chair of Board of Directors, Florida Food Policy Council
· Erica Hardison, Founder, One Community Grocery Co-op
· Florence French, Florida State Organizer, Bread for the World
· Jackie Pace Swigler, Director of Membership and Advocacy, Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger
· Jane Walker, Executive Director, Daystar Life Center
· Jeremy Everett, Founder and Executive Director, Baylor Collective on Hunger and Poverty
· Kim Johnson, President and CEO, Florida Impact to End Hunger
· Mark Adler, Executive Director, Meals On Wheels South Florida
· Marlysa Gamblin, Founder and CEO, Gamblin Consults LLC
· Michael J. Wilson, Director, Maryland Hunger Solutions
· Nancy Brumbaugh, Vice President Food Services, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
· Nikki Foster, Public Affairs Manager, The Mosaic Company
· Richa Bisht, Founder, WellFed Community
· Sandi Vidal, Vice President of Community Strategies and Initiatives, Central Florida Foundation
· Sky Beard, Director, No Kid Hungry Florida
· Steve King, Executive Director, Meals On Wheels of Tampa
View the complete agenda at www.networktoendhunger.org/summit-agenda.
Register now to save your virtual seat by visiting www.networktoendhunger.org/sseh.
About Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger:
Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger is committed to ending Hunger in Tampa Bay by bringing people together to find solutions that eliminate barriers, increase access and knowledge, and expand the amount of nutritious food available. TBNEH has over 350 members and serves a tri-county area, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties in Tampa Bay, Florida. TBNEH is a 501(c)3 non-profit agency and relies on its community for support. www.NetworktoEndHunger.org
Contact
Tampa Bay Network to End HungerContact
Lauren Vance
813-344-5837
networktoendhunger.org
