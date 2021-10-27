The Happier Attorney Founder and Coach, Brita Long, Shares Her Life Story & Industry Insights on NoBull Marketing’s "Evolving with the Times" Podcast
Learn About the Woman Who Has Persevered Through Hardship to Become a Premier Coach for Lawyers Who Want to Live a Happier Life.
Philadelphia, PA, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NoBull Marketing today announced a recently released hour-long interview with Brita Long – a veteran attorney who’s devoted her life to helping other lawyers learn to build a happier life, both professionally and personally.
“My journey from being a lawyer to being a coach to lawyers began when I hit a wall in my personal life and needed to take a big break to reassess what I really wanted in life. Through that break, and the people I met through my writing career, I realized that a better life was possible if only I could get past fear inherent in the 'attorney mindset.' From there, I started taking action by teaching other lawyers what I’d discovered.” - Brita Long
“In 2031, I hope to see a future where lawyers are free to create their own personal vision of how to run their practice and are allowed to be more human without the shackles of shame, peer pressure, or social status dictating 'what a lawyer should be' or from preventing them from living a life they love.” - Brita Long
The interview dives deep into Brita’s career and insights such as:
The Moment That Pushed Brita Over The Edge And Changed Her Life For The Better
The Secret Behind Creating a Happy Life As A Lawyer
The Future Brita Envisions For The Practice Of Law
Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/brita-long
About NoBull Marketing:
NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing change-makers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Brita Long: Brita is a veteran lawyer who after 22 years of practice did a 180 in her career by becoming a coach in order to help the many, many lawyers all around her who were suffering daily from a lack of purpose and clarity, learn to create a life they love and truly want to live. She’s the founder of “The Happier Attorney, LLC”, an Amazon Bestselling Author, and the creator of the “Attorneys & Flat Fees” Facebook group which currently has over 3400 attorney members.
