SUNTECH Textile Machinery Successfully Developed a New Generation of Non-Woven Equipment Equipped with a Control System
SUNTECH Textile Machinery non-woven equipment now also adopts a unique PLC control system. The PLC programming control system adopts a modular design idea.
Hangzhou, China, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SUNTECH Textile Machinery successfully developed a new generation of non-woven equipment equipped with a control system.
The textile and apparel industry has developed rapidly in the past 10 years. In addition to major breakthroughs in materials, there have also been great advances in processing. For example, an existing high-quality fabric is called non-woven fabric, which is not carried out by weaving, but a fabric formed by directly mixing fibers. Through the use of non-woven fabric equipment, such automated production and processing equipment, the production of non-woven fabrics can be made simple and fast.
Non woven machine manufacturer
SUNTECH non-woven equipment now also adopts a unique PLC control system. The PLC programming control system adopts a modular design idea. During operation and debugging, problems are found and only have to be adjusted and modified for a certain module. It reduces the difficulty and workload of operation and is a key component to realize automated operation.
Secondly, SUNTECH non-woven equipment also places great importance on the design of human-computer interaction pages. Non-woven equipment needs to involve a lot of processing procedures, people who do not particularly understand the procedures can also refer to the interactive page of the PLC. Among them, the various data of the non-woven equipment operation are clearly marked, such as the changes in the exchange data of the netting machine and the coiling machine, which can be clearly recorded in the system and captured by the operator. This operating system is also required in the subsequent synchronization of the netting machine and the coiling machine. The system can control the tension parameters of the coal-burning machine, so as to adjust the tension of the non-woven fabric, which greatly reduces the workload and the error value.
The digital trend makes the production of non-woven fabrics faster and more convenient, which further reduces the production cost of non-woven fabrics. SUNTECH Textile Machinery keeps up with the pace of the time and strives to be the leader in the non-woven fabric industry.
